'Fit in any outfit': Shilpa Shetty gives the much-needed motivation for Monday

We all know that exercising has a lot of advantages. However, there are times when we simply lack the motivation to work out. And, if you also feel the same, Shilpa Shetty is here to motivate you with her fitness routine! She is also known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In fact, if you take a look through her Instagram page, you will find many videos of her working out. Recently, the actor injured herself during a shoot, but that has not stopped her from hitting the gym. A few hours ago, Shetty took to Instagram and shared a short video of her doing a chest workout.

In the video posted on Shilpa Shetty's Instagram, you can see her dressed in a simple red kurta and palazzos. She can be seen exercising on a chest press gym equipment. As she is doing her workout, she says, "Outfit maat Dekho, emotion samjho. Fit in any outfit. (Don't look at the outfit, but understand my emotion. Fit in any outfit.)

In the caption of the post, the actress explained this particular exercise and wrote, "It's important to keep the shoulders depressed. Elbows should be aligned with the chest, pointing slightly downwards. A mistake that many make is to shrug their shoulders and are not able to keep elbows aligned with the chest. To do it right, try this hack: Keep the elbows angled parallel to the handlebars. You will never go wrong with this."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty doing her exercise routine here:

Since this video was shared on her Instagram, it has been viewed more than seven lakh times. The video also has more than 64,000 likes and several comments.

A user wrote, "Aapki outfit bohot pyaari hai (Your outfit is very nice)." Another person said, "Love the dress code. Break the norm," Someone even added, "Wow, I love your enthusiasm, lively spirit, positive outlook and humour, and fun side of you. So motivating and happy-go-lucky attitude." A user also added, "I love her. She is real in everything- her movies and her crazy things. She is awesome." What do you think about this video?

