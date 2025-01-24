‘F**k you, Trump’: JD Vance, Elon Musk react to Haitian man's remark during ICE crackdown

A video of a Haitian man screaming, “F**k you Trump, Biden forever”, after being arrested to be deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Boston unit has prompted a reaction from vice president JD Vance. He called the man an “illegal alien”, adding that he has 17 criminal records to his name. Elon Musk also reacted to Vance’s post with a one-word comment. JD Vance and Elon Musk’s reactions to the Haitian man’s remarks received several comments on X. (AP, File Photo)

Vance reacted to a post shared by Collin Rugg. “Haitian man says ‘F*ck Trump, Biden forever,’ gets arrested by ICE’s elite Boston unit to be deported. The ultimate FAFO,” Rugg wrote while sharing a video.

What does the video show?

“I am not going back to Haiti,” the man says in a video which is part of a news report. A voiceover of the reporter heard in the video explains that, according to ICE, the man is a gang member with several criminal convictions in recent years.

The man is then heard saying, “F**k you Trump, you feel me. Yo, Biden forever, bro. Thank Obama for everything he did for me, bro.”

How did JD Vance react?

“An illegal alien with 17 criminal convictions really hates President Trump for sending him back to Haiti. He's grateful to Biden for letting him come here. I'm glad we're deporting him. Do you agree or would you like him as your neighbor?” the vice president wrote.

What did Elon Musk say?

Without writing much, the tech billionaire showed his reaction to the incident with one word. While reacting to JD Vance’s post, he wrote, “Wow.”

In a raid, US immigration agents have rounded up undocumented migrants as well as American citizens from a worksite in New Jersey’s Newark, reported Reuters. The city’s mayor said the move involved, “detaining a military veteran and violations of the people's rights.”

"One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, an ICE spokesperson said that the agents “may encounter US citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity, as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark."

After taking his oath of office, Trump signed several executive orders aiming to bring down illegal immigration.