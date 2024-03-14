 Flight attendant shares why you should not order coffee on an overnight flight | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Flight attendant shares why you should not order coffee on an overnight flight, netizens have mixed reactions

Flight attendant shares why you should not order coffee on an overnight flight, netizens have mixed reactions

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 14, 2024 04:56 PM IST

Flight attendant named Cierra Mistt sharing some insightful information about why ordering coffee during overnight flights might not be a good idea.

If you are a coffee lover who enjoys having the beverage while travelling on a flight, there is a video on YouTube that you might be interested in. The video features a flight attendant named Cierra Mistt sharing some insightful information about why ordering coffee during overnight flights might not be a good idea.

A flight attendant shared why one should not order coffee on late night flights. (Unsplash)
A flight attendant shared why one should not order coffee on late night flights. (Unsplash)

The video, which is captioned "Flight attendant secrets," shows Mistt talking about the reason why one should not order coffee on a late-night flight. She says, “That coffee could be really, really old or decaf. The reasoning for this is pretty simple. You are flying commercial, and you are probably the only one requesting this. The biggest tip that I have for you guys is if you want a hot, fresh cup of coffee, either sit in first class or tip your flight attendants.” (Also Read: ‘Used condoms, underwear, tampons’: Flight attendant reveals most disgusting encounters in Reddit AMA)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video shared by the flight attendant here:

This video was shared a while ago on YouTube. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The post also has numerous comments. Many people posted varied comments on the video. Some were even surprised by the fact that flight attendants could be tipped and questioned about it. (Also Read: Flight attendants are holding airport rallies to protest the lack of new contracts and pay raises)

Check out what people had to say:

An individual said, "Wait, when did we start tipping flight attendants? I've been flying since I was an infant (I'm 50 now), and I have never heard of tipping flight attendants. I wouldn't have a problem with it, but you may want to put it out there that they need to be tipped."

A second added, "You can tip flight attendants? I didn't know that. It didn't even occur to me."

"That's such a good hack!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "This seems useful."

A fifth added, "Thanks for your tip."

"You can tip flight attendants? I don't fly much, so it's a legitimate question. Haha," commented a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On