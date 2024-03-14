Flight attendant shares why you should not order coffee on an overnight flight, netizens have mixed reactions

If you are a coffee lover who enjoys having the beverage while travelling on a flight, there is a video on YouTube that you might be interested in. The video features a flight attendant named Cierra Mistt sharing some insightful information about why ordering coffee during overnight flights might not be a good idea. A flight attendant shared why one should not order coffee on late night flights. (Unsplash)

The video, which is captioned "Flight attendant secrets," shows Mistt talking about the reason why one should not order coffee on a late-night flight. She says, “That coffee could be really, really old or decaf. The reasoning for this is pretty simple. You are flying commercial, and you are probably the only one requesting this. The biggest tip that I have for you guys is if you want a hot, fresh cup of coffee, either sit in first class or tip your flight attendants.” (Also Read: ‘Used condoms, underwear, tampons’: Flight attendant reveals most disgusting encounters in Reddit AMA)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video shared by the flight attendant here:

This video was shared a while ago on YouTube. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The post also has numerous comments. Many people posted varied comments on the video. Some were even surprised by the fact that flight attendants could be tipped and questioned about it. (Also Read: Flight attendants are holding airport rallies to protest the lack of new contracts and pay raises)

Check out what people had to say:

An individual said, "Wait, when did we start tipping flight attendants? I've been flying since I was an infant (I'm 50 now), and I have never heard of tipping flight attendants. I wouldn't have a problem with it, but you may want to put it out there that they need to be tipped."

A second added, "You can tip flight attendants? I didn't know that. It didn't even occur to me."

"That's such a good hack!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "This seems useful."

A fifth added, "Thanks for your tip."

"You can tip flight attendants? I don't fly much, so it's a legitimate question. Haha," commented a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video?