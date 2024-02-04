‘Used condoms, underwear, tampons’: Flight attendant reveals most disgusting encounters in Reddit AMA

A flight attendant with a major US airline conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, providing insights based on his career spanning 25 years. Throughout the AMA, he shared various details, including the ‘most disgusting’ things he encountered during his time on flights. The Reddit user revealed the disgusting things he came across on flights during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

“I am a Flight Attendant with a major US Airline that I have been with for 25 years. Ask away…,” wrote Reddit user ‘Wnflyguy’ in the ‘AMA’ community.

In response to this, a Reddit user wrote, “What’s the most disgusting thing you’ve ever seen on the flight?” To this, the flight attendant replied, “It’s been used condoms, nasty underwear (male and female), used tampons, just to name a few.”

The worst things

Another Redditor asked, “What is the worst thing a passenger has done on a flight?” The flight attendant replied, “Fighting, shitting or pissing in their seats.”

“Have you had the honour to restrain someone because they were drunk and losing their shit?” posted a third. The flight attendant expressed, “Yep, also had them try to fight me, spit on my, you name it.”

He also disclosed that he catches people attempting to smoke in the lavatory at least once a week. Upon apprehending such passengers, police are notified upon landing to address the situation.

The flight attendant also shared the challenges that come with the job. He wrote, “You have to have a good relationship with your spouse. You will miss events, holidays, etc but it depends on how you work it out, if there are young kids in the family, etc.”

He also highlighted the pros and cons of working as a flight attendant. “Pros: Travel benefits, healthcare benefits, going to different cities and overnighting there, each day is different. Cons: Being gone 3 days at a time, not being paid for lots of things you do during the day, mean passengers.”