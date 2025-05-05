Florida man marries 3 women in 3 different counties, keeps all of them in the dark

A Florida man has been arrested and is facing felony bigamy charges after it was discovered that he had secretly married three women across three different counties, according to a report by ABC Action News. Henry Betsey Jr., who kept each of his wives unaware of the others, was exposed when the women found out they had all been married to the same man. A Florida man was arrested for bigamy after marrying three women across different counties.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Targeting recently divorced women

Henry Betsey Jr., 38, allegedly used dating apps such as Bumble and Tinder to target recently divorced women. Describing himself as a “charming” and “attentive” man on these platforms, he claimed to be looking for someone to settle down with. His dating profile read, "Looking for a beautiful woman who understands the ups and downs of life, is trustworthy and no games."

Once he made contact, Henry moved quickly, escalating the relationships and marrying each woman within weeks of meeting them. However, his true intentions became clear after the weddings, when he insisted on opening joint bank accounts with his wives and began exhibiting troubling behaviour, including domestic violence.

Three marriages across three counties

As per the the outlet, the first woman to marry Henry was Tonya Betsey, whom he met on Tinder in 2020. They married at the Duval County Courthouse in November of that year. Despite his marriage to Tonya, Henry soon met Brandi Betsey on the dating app Stir and married her in Manatee County on February 22, 2022.

In November 2022, Henry connected with Michele Betsey through Match.com and married her in Hernando County, all while still married to Tonya and Brandi.

The discovery

Tonya was the first to sense something was wrong in her relationship with Henry. She began investigating her husband's activities, starting with a simple search of his name in each county. “I just started county by county, putting in his name. And that’s when I came up with the marriage to Michele and the marriage to Brandi,” Tonya said.

As per the outlet, upon discovering the truth, Tonya reached out to Michele. “She [Tonya] found me and she messaged me, and I had no idea that she was actually still married to him,” Michele said. Michele immediately contacted authorities, leading to an investigation.

Arrest and legal action

After Tonya filed a police report and submitted evidence of Henry's multiple marriages, an investigation was launched. Henry was arrested in Seminole County last year. He has since filed for divorce from Tonya and is now seeking annulments for his marriages to Michele and Brandi.