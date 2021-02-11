IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people
The image has now created quite a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@KylePlantEmoji)
The image has now created quite a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@KylePlantEmoji)
trending

Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people

The image has now prompted people to share various reactions.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST

The world is still gripping with the pandemic. Various authorities, every now and then, take to social media to remind people to follow all the guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. Besides other things, the safety guidelines also include wearing a mask when going outside. Furthermore, in various parts of the world, wearing a mask while entering an establishment has become a rule. However, there are still some who refuse to wear a mask while out in public. Addressing those people, a food truck in Seattle recently put up a sign and now a pic of it is going all sorts of viral online.

The sign came into the limelight when a Twitter user named Kyle took to the micro-blogging site to share the image of the sign. “My buddy who runs the wonderful bbq truck @swineandsteel updated their official policy,” he wrote while sharing the pic.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People shared mixed reactions to the post. While some supported the sign, others expressed different thoughts. A few also mentioned how the sign is “Brutally honest.”

What do you think of the sign?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
trending

Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The video shows the man wearing a customised mask with print of the lower part of his own face.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The image shows a funny "Hold on babe" meme.(Screengrab)
The image shows a funny "Hold on babe" meme.(Screengrab)
trending

Groom uses computer as bride waits, pic prompts ‘Hold on babe’ meme trend

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:40 AM IST
An image involving a bride and a groom is Twitter's new favourite meme template.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now created quite a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@KylePlantEmoji)
The image has now created quite a stir on Twitter.(Twitter/@KylePlantEmoji)
trending

Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST
The image has now prompted people to share various reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two sides of a 12-inch (31 cm) conch shell discovered in a French cave with prehistoric wall paintings in 1931.(AP)
The image shows two sides of a 12-inch (31 cm) conch shell discovered in a French cave with prehistoric wall paintings in 1931.(AP)
trending

Nearly 18,000-year-old ancient shell horn can still play a tune

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 AM IST
The shell was found during the 1931 excavation of a cave with prehistoric wall paintings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
The image shows the man with customised mask(Screengrab)
trending

Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The video shows the man wearing a customised mask with print of the lower part of his own face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A giant complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow near to the capital Helsinki, in Espoo, Finland, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Under the guidance of an amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake. The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.(AP)
A giant complex geometric pattern formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow near to the capital Helsinki, in Espoo, Finland, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Under the guidance of an amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course. Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake. The artwork measures about 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter.(AP)
trending

Stunning geometric artwork created by snowshoe-clad volunteers in Helsinki

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared by Montgomery County Department of Police(Twitter/@mcpnews)
The image was shared by Montgomery County Department of Police(Twitter/@mcpnews)
trending

Cops respond to 911 call of ‘tiger’ sighting. It turned out to be this

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The post regarding the happening shared on Twitter by the Montgomery County Department of Police has now grabbed the attention of netizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the lion strolling around the hotel premises.(Twitter/@Udayan_UK)
The image shows the lion strolling around the hotel premises.(Twitter/@Udayan_UK)
trending

CCTV clips capture lion entering hotel premises in Junagadh. It may shock you

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The lion entered the hotel in Junagadh premises and was spotted strolling around the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
The image is a screengrab from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@MadhuriDixit)
trending

Girl dancing to Mother India song wins hearts, Madhuri Dixit shares clip

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:35 PM IST
The girl, identified as Priyadarshini Tyagi, can be seen dancing to the popular song in the middle of a field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cop saving the man.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows the cop saving the man.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Cop saves passenger from falling under train in Visakhapatnam. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST
“Serving Humanity First," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While few cows were rounded up near a fenced area between CR 600 and CR 700 South, the majority of the herd continued to move onto Range Road.(AP)
While few cows were rounded up near a fenced area between CR 600 and CR 700 South, the majority of the herd continued to move onto Range Road.(AP)
trending

Who let the cows out: 75 escaped calves spotted galloping on highway, rescued

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Allen, along with LaPorte County Det. Jim Fish, as well as a number of volunteer firefighters and other onlookers, began corralling the calves as they moved south.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is located in Almaty region in Kazakhstan.(Instagram/@irina0328)
It is located in Almaty region in Kazakhstan.(Instagram/@irina0328)
trending

45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Instagram is flooded with images and videos of this unusual formation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman talks to Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago,(AP)
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman talks to Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago,(AP)
trending

Turkish man is best friends with swan he rescued 37 years ago. See pics

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey’s western Edirne province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, who beat COVID-19.(AP)
The image shows Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, who beat COVID-19.(AP)
trending

116-year-old woman beats Covid-19, looks forward to celebrate next birthday

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, the nun is considered recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a teacher named Monique Waters.(Instagram/@itsmoniquesworld)
The image shows a teacher named Monique Waters.(Instagram/@itsmoniquesworld)
trending

Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:29 PM IST
“I love our kindergarten daily affirmations! We say these each morning during our morning meeting!” reads the caption shared with the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared appreciative comments while reacting to the post.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
People shared appreciative comments while reacting to the post.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
trending

Teddy Day 2021: IFS officer shares pic of this animal to celebrate the day

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST
“The teddy which lives on higher reaches of #Himalayas," reads of a part of the officer's Teddy Day tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP