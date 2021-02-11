Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people

The world is still gripping with the pandemic. Various authorities, every now and then, take to social media to remind people to follow all the guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. Besides other things, the safety guidelines also include wearing a mask when going outside. Furthermore, in various parts of the world, wearing a mask while entering an establishment has become a rule. However, there are still some who refuse to wear a mask while out in public. Addressing those people, a food truck in Seattle recently put up a sign and now a pic of it is going all sorts of viral online.

The sign came into the limelight when a Twitter user named Kyle took to the micro-blogging site to share the image of the sign. “My buddy who runs the wonderful bbq truck @swineandsteel updated their official policy,” he wrote while sharing the pic.

My buddy who runs the wonderful bbq truck @swineandsteel updated their official policy pic.twitter.com/18t8uYnbuW — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) February 7, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People shared mixed reactions to the post. While some supported the sign, others expressed different thoughts. A few also mentioned how the sign is “Brutally honest.”

I love and appreciate this so much. At this point in the pandemic, I shouldn't see *any* nose peens anywhere. I've started to think those people are doing it on purpose. "I'll wear it because I have to, but I won't wear it properly." — Running Rampant in 2022 (@MelanieMedia) February 7, 2021

Ok. I don't live near you. (Hi from Alaska) but when we start going thru Seattle again, we will absolutely look you up! To buy food not yell. Lol. — lana e (@akmomlana) February 8, 2021

I work retail and I wish I had a sign like this to point at, the amount of people who wear it under their nose is astounding to me. — 🦋 🦋 🦋 🦋 (@wokeporgs) February 7, 2021

Gotta go to this truck ASAP. (Beanfish was at my apartments yesterday but oh man I miss the Seattle-side food trucks) — Amy Kate (@taterpie) February 7, 2021

Love it. 🤣❤️



May I present this gem from Broadway Antique Market, 6130 N. Broadway, Chicago: pic.twitter.com/7H1swTaMqd — Liz Vlahos (@voxdiscipulus) February 7, 2021

What do you think of the sign?

