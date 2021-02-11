Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people
The world is still gripping with the pandemic. Various authorities, every now and then, take to social media to remind people to follow all the guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. Besides other things, the safety guidelines also include wearing a mask when going outside. Furthermore, in various parts of the world, wearing a mask while entering an establishment has become a rule. However, there are still some who refuse to wear a mask while out in public. Addressing those people, a food truck in Seattle recently put up a sign and now a pic of it is going all sorts of viral online.
The sign came into the limelight when a Twitter user named Kyle took to the micro-blogging site to share the image of the sign. “My buddy who runs the wonderful bbq truck @swineandsteel updated their official policy,” he wrote while sharing the pic.
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People shared mixed reactions to the post. While some supported the sign, others expressed different thoughts. A few also mentioned how the sign is “Brutally honest.”
What do you think of the sign?
