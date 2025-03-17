Food vlogger ‘Chatori Rajani’ shares emotional video from son’s ’farewell party’ a month after his death

Rajani Jain, the popular food content creator known as ‘Chatori Rajani,’ recently took to her official Instagram account to share an emotional video marking one month since thepassing of her son, Taran Jain. The 17-year-old lost his life in a road accident on Monday, 17 February. On social media, Rajani Jain shared a video marking a month since her son Taran's passing.(YouTube/Chatori Rajani)

The video captures glimpses of the farewell gathering organised days after Taran’s passing, where family, friends, teachers, and loved ones came together to celebrate his life.

An emotional goodbye

In the video, Rajani Jain is seen delivering a heartfelt speech about her son, struggling to hold back tears. She also sang a few lines of Luka Chuppi, the poignant song from Rang De Basanti, in his memory. Her husband, Sangeet Jain, stood silently behind her, visibly emotional as he fought to maintain his composure.

Rajani shared the post with a touching caption:

"It has been a full month today since our beloved Taran left us. From the very first day, everyone kept saying just one thing ~ that he hasn’t really gone anywhere and that his soul would remain with us for the next twelve days. So, we tried to give him a farewell party while he was still here, where all his friends, teachers, and loved ones could express how much they love him. Mom and Dad are bidding you farewell with a smile, wearing your favourite shirt, watch, beads bracelet, and shoes."

The tragic loss of Taran Jain

Rajani Jain and Sangeet Jain confirmed the news of their son’s passing in an emotional statement shared on the Chatori Rajani Instagram page.

"With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident," the statement read.

Who is Chatori Rajani?

Rajani Jain rose to fame through her engaging and candid cooking content on social media, particularly on Instagram and YouTube. Her series, "Aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai" ("What’s in my husband’s lunchbox today") became immensely popular among her followers.

Taran Jain frequently appeared in her videos, making his last appearance on a reel posted on 5 February.

The Chatori Rajani Instagram page boasts over 700,000 followers, while her YouTube channel has more than 434,000 subscribers.