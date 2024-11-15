Menu Explore
Sons’ candid tribute to ‘wild and wayward’ mother goes viral: ‘Mum grew great dope’

BySanya Jain
Nov 15, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Jennifer Ann Kelly's obituary, written by her sons Sean and Chris, has gained viral attention for its candid portrayal of their mother.

She loved a drink, hated religion, grew her own cannabis and made few attempts at “responsible parenting” - if this reads like criticism, think again. All of this and more was included in an affectionate but unconventional obituary that two brothers wrote for their mother in Australia.

A candid obituary, written by two brothers for their mum, is going viral online(Representational image)
A candid obituary, written by two brothers for their mum, is going viral online(Representational image)

The obituary is currently going viral online, with thousands of people calling it a refreshing change to see a candid obituary. It has also triggered calls for more honesty while speaking of the dead.

Jennifer Ann Kelly’s obituary

The Sydney Morning Herald recently shared the obituary for Jennifer Ann Kelly that has made waves across the world. Kelly died on October 28 at the age of 88.

In their obituary, brothers Sean and Chris Kelly described her as a “wild and wayward mother” who hated religion, loved drinking, never wanted to leave a party and grew her own cannabis to smoke.

“Farewell Jennie Kelly. Born 15 May 1936. Our wild and wayward mother died on 28 October 2024,” read the death notice. “She refused to say ‘passed.’

“‘We spend most of our lives compensating for our upbringing,’ said Jennie.

“She believed that exposing youth to religion was a form of child abuse. It was impossible to watch the news in her presence due to her vocal outrage at the way the country is run,” the brothers revealed, adding that their mother held former Australian prime minister John Howard in particular contempt.

“Mum grew great dope, never wanted to leave a party and gave up champagne or gin frequently, but never simultaneously,” the obit said, adding that Jennifer’s “rare attempts at parenting or grandparenting” were always “touching.”

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald recently, Sean Kelly said his mom was a talented student who worked, at times, as a journalist.

Her humorous obituary has gone viral online, with hundreds of people complimenting its candid nature.

“Should be more like it. Honest as opposed to all those people who suddenly become heroes/mother Theresa when they die,” read one comment on Facebook. “What a beautiful summary of this person's life,” another said.

Addressing how the tribute went viral, Sean Kelly said: “Sometimes the words just resonate.And the fact that Mum had opinions and was different and didn't think like everyone else, I just managed to capture her.”

