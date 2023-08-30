Food vloggers try Jackie Shroff’s viral bhindi recipe. Watch to know if it is a hit or a miss

Food vloggers put actor Jackie Shroff’s bhindi recipe to the test in a viral Instagram video. What’s impressive about the recipe is that you don’t need a spoon to cook it.

Food vloggers followed Jackie Shroff’s bhindi recipe step by step. (Instagram/@thefoodwassogood)

“The legend @apnabhidu ‘Kaanda Bhindi Sookha’ recipe,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram handle @thefoodwassogood. This food page is run by Mumbai-based food vloggers Shivangi and Arjun.

The video shows Jackie Shroff sharing his bhindi recipe during an interview with Fever 104 FM. Two food vloggers followed his recipe and were pleasantly surprised by the scrumptious result. Shivangi, one of the vloggers, exclaimed, “It is very tasty, guys. We didn’t expect it to be that tasty, but it is. Jaggu Dada, please come up with more recipes!”

During the interview, Jackie Shroff explained that to make this dish, one must first dice an onion and keep it dipped in water with a lid on it. Then, chop the bhindi into small pieces and fry it in oil without mixing it with the onion. If you are a fan of garlic, add a single clove, and do not forget to add salt to taste.

Watch the video of food vloggers making bhindi in Jackie Shroff’s style:

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has so far received over 6.6 million views and - still counting. Many, after watching the video, flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts on this recipe.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Just open a cooking show. It will be an instant hit,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “I’m eating bhindi paratha while watching this reel.”

“After huge success of ‘anda kari patta’,” wrote a third, hinting at another recipe by Shroff that people loved.

A fourth commented, “After success of ‘bhidu ka baingan’,” yet another recipe shared by Jackie Shroff.

“Same recipe, but my Nani adds some kokam and green chilli,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth declared, “East or west bhindi is the best!”

