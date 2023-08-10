India's iconic food claims a spot in the list of best lamb dishes in the world

An Indian dish has made it to the list of 50 best lamb dishes in the world. This list was shared on social media by Taste Atlas. For the unversed, Taste Atlas is an online food and travel guide that shares critic reviews and research articles on local foods from around the world. (Also Read: 4 Indian foods ranked as best chicken dishes in world) A lamb dish has ranked in the list of best lamb dishes in the world. (HT FILE)

In the list shared by Taste Atlas, India's Rogan Josh stands at number 23. Iskender Kebap and Cag Kebabi- both from Turkey- earned the first and second spots on the list, respectively. Then, at numbers three and four, Kebab Torsh from Iran and Khashlama from Georgia. Finally, the fifth spot is again taken by Turkey with its Doner Kebab.

Take a look at the list of 50 best lamb dishes in the world here:

This post was shared nearly 19 hours ago. Since being shared on Instagram, it has been liked more than 6,000 times. The share has also received many comments. Several people were happy to see a few of their favourite recipes on the list.

Here's what people are saying about this list:

An individual wrote, “Turkish cuisine is really rich. We are very fortunate.” A second added, "I have lived in Iran, Turkey, and India for years. Their foods are the most delicious."

A third shared, "Rogan Josh, my absolute favourite! But there are so many other Indian lamb dishes to try. Every region has a new recipe to offer. Come to India, I will show you around."

A fourth commented, "Definitely agree with this list." "I want to try all these dishes," expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this? Were you able to spot your favourite lamb dish on the list?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON