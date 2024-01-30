Foodies shocked after chicken tikka masala cupcake recipe goes viral. Would you dare to try it?

In the world of fusion foods, there are certain combinations that people enjoy having. However, a few other such fusions might leave you baffled and even disgusted. Recently, a video showing the recipe for chicken tikka masala cupcake has evoked a similar reaction among netizens. This offbeat recipe went viral and left many foodies irked. Snapshot of chicken tikka masala cupcakes that baffled people. (Instagram/@succhefful)

The video of this recipe was shared on Instagram by the handle @succhefful. It shows a person putting a slab of butter in a pan and mixing it with ketchup. Then, they add chicken pieces, rice and flour to it so that it can be combined. After greasing a cupcake tray, the person adds a spoonful of the chicken batter and cooks it in the oven. (Also Read: Biryani stuffed in samosa is the latest weird food combo. Dare to try it?)

As the chicken cooks, they also take rice in a bowl and mix it with chocolate. Then, they combine both cooked chicken and chocolate rice to try it.

In the caption of the post, @succhefful wrote, “Your Indian friends will love my chicken tikka masala cupcakes. Thanks @coachcheran for this recipe idea. What should I make next?”

Watch the video of this recipe here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views and close to 3,000 likes. The share also has numerous comments. Many were furious with this recipe. (Also Read: Food vlogger tries ‘weird’ blueberry samosa in Delhi. Watch her reaction)

Check out what people said about the post here:

An individual wrote, “Please don't step in the kitchen again."

A second added, "What part of that is chicken tikka masala? Where's the tikka? The masala? That's chicken boiled ketchup."

A third said, "I'm going to throw up."

"What possessed you to make this and why?" commented a fourth.