For India’s 1%: AI startup helps graduates from IIT, IIM, Ivy Leagues find love

The ‘pseudonymous’ social media network Hood has pivoted to become a matchmaking platform for India’s elite. In his new avatar, Hood is Knot.Dating - a matchmaking service that uses AI to pair India’s top professionals with each other for matrimonial purposes. All about the matrimonial service that is targeting India's top professionals

For India’s 1%

On its website, Knot Dating mentions that it is “built for India’s top-earning singles.” It serves the “top 1% people” who have graduated from some of India and the world’s most prestigious institutes.

The list of institutes which make the cut include IIT Bombay, BITS Pilani, IIM Ahmedabad, ISB AIIMS, IISc and more. The international universities included in the list are the University of Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford, MIT and a handful of others.

“We are pivoting Hood to Knot.dating (Tired of dating, Now the Knot.) an AI-powered matchmaking platform,” Hood cofounder and CEO Jasveer Singh said in a LinkedIn post.

“We’re not just building another matrimony app - Our focus is on working professionals who are serious about finding a partner who wants to take the lead in their own journey before involving their families,” Singh said.

The service will rely on conversational AI that talks to users, understanding their preferences, likes and dislikes before matching them with potential partners.

On its website, the service also advertises “professional matchmakers who work with you closely to deeply understand the needs, & provide the highest quality matches” and “a unique algorithm to pick the most high quality, vetted profiles to help the most accomplished get married to the person of their preference.”

For now, the platform is invite-only. Interested people can go to the website and request to join the waitlist. If chosen, they will be sent an invite. Profiles of users who join the service are not public and will only be shown to potential matches.

