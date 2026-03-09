Founder offers kid a ride in Lamborghini, boy only asks to sit inside for a photo: 'Made his dream come true'
A man fulfilled a child’s dream after letting him sit inside his Lamborghini.
A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has caught the attention of social media users after a founder documented a sweet interaction with a young boy who was thrilled to see a Lamborghini on the road.
The clip was shared by Nishant Saboo, who posted a video of himself driving his Lamborghini when he noticed a kid riding on a scooter with his mother. The boy appeared visibly excited after spotting the luxury sports car and could not stop looking at it.
Saboo decided to make the child’s day a little more special.
According to the caption shared with the video, he offered the young boy a surprise ride in the Lamborghini. However, the child had a simpler wish. Instead of going for a drive, the boy only wanted to sit inside the car and click a picture.
Sharing the moment on Instagram, Saboo wrote, “A random kid on a scooter with his mother was super excited to see my Lamborghini. I offered him a surprise ride, but he only wanted to sit inside the Lamborghini and click a picture. I made his dream come true. If I meet the kid again next time, I will surely take him for a quick spin in my Lamborghini.”
Watch the clip here:
The short clip captures the wholesome interaction, showing the boy happily sitting inside the luxury car while Saboo records the moment.
Video draws reactions from social media users
The video quickly began attracting reactions from viewers online, many of whom praised the founder for making the child’s day memorable.
Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This is so wholesome. Sometimes a small gesture can mean the world to a child.” Another commented, “That kid will remember this moment for the rest of his life. What a beautiful memory.” A third user shared, “The happiness on the kid’s face says everything. Respect for making his dream come true.” Someone else added, “Not every day you get to sit inside a Lamborghini. That boy must be on cloud nine.”
Another user wrote, “This is the kind of content we love to see on social media. Pure joy and kindness.” Meanwhile, one more person remarked, “You did not just show him a car, you gave him a story he will tell for years.”
