Founder offers kid a ride in Lamborghini, boy only asks to sit inside for a photo: 'Made his dream come true'

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has caught the attention of social media users after a founder documented a sweet interaction with a young boy who was thrilled to see a Lamborghini on the road. A man made a young boy’s day after letting him sit inside his Lamborghini. (Instagram/saboonishant)

(Also read: Founder delights kids who spotted his Lamborghini, invites them to sit inside the supercar for selfies)

The clip was shared by Nishant Saboo, who posted a video of himself driving his Lamborghini when he noticed a kid riding on a scooter with his mother. The boy appeared visibly excited after spotting the luxury sports car and could not stop looking at it.

Saboo decided to make the child’s day a little more special. According to the caption shared with the video, he offered the young boy a surprise ride in the Lamborghini. However, the child had a simpler wish. Instead of going for a drive, the boy only wanted to sit inside the car and click a picture.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Saboo wrote, “A random kid on a scooter with his mother was super excited to see my Lamborghini. I offered him a surprise ride, but he only wanted to sit inside the Lamborghini and click a picture. I made his dream come true. If I meet the kid again next time, I will surely take him for a quick spin in my Lamborghini.”

Watch the clip here: