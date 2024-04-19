Founder shares 5 tips on how to bounce back after losing confidence: ‘This was mentally unhealthy’
“You have limited energy, use it wisely,” the founder wrote as a part of his post on how to gain confidence after losing it. His post has gone viral.
Akshat Shrivastava, founder of an online educational platform, Wisdom Hatch, took to LinkedIn to share about losing confidence after facing criticism. In his post, he also shared the ways to bounce back from the situation and restore his lost confidence. His post has resonated with many and left people with thoughts.
“If anyone criticised me, I used to take it personally. And bothered about it for months. Growing up, this was mentally unhealthy. And, it killed my confidence. These 5 steps allowed me to win my confidence back!” Shrivastava wrote in the first few lines of his post.
He then listed points like “being accountable for oneself”, “not bothering about criticism from a person you don’t respect”, “building your own rules”, and “learning to say no”.
“There are things that you should be responsible for justifying. And, then there are things you shouldn't justify. For example: If I tell you that I eat one sweet dish a day, you might be inclined to argue with me that it is very unhealthy. But, if I am working out for 30 mins and eat well otherwise, I see no problem (had a sumptuous meal at this restaurant!)” he added.
Take a look at the entire post here:
The post was shared some 21 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 2,200 likes. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.
How did LinkedIn users react to this post on confidence?
“Well said! Accountability of yourself is the key! The battle is lost when one blames someone else for one’s own misery,” wrote a LinkedIn user.
“As long as you believe in what you are doing, nothing else should bother you,” added another.
“When you know why you are doing what you are doing - you own it completely,” posted a third.
“Understanding that it's impossible to please everyone and taking charge of our own lives can be truly liberating,” joined a fourth.
According to a report published in the BBC, two of the most essential things to build confidence are to stop comparing oneself with others and overcome fear.
“Confidence is an in-depth belief in yourself and your abilities… you have what it takes to take action on your dreams and your goals,” Tiwalola Ogunlesi, a confidence coach, told the BBC.
