IFS officer shares 5 golden tips to deal with loneliness while preparing for IIT-JEE

While preparing for the IIT-JEE entrance exam is a challenge, an aspirant can start feeling lonely in their journey. Even though one is always stuck inside books, trying to complete the syllabus and constantly learn, it is also important to maintain good social relations. Recently, IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared how he felt lonely while preparing for JEE, his time in IIT and a few years when he was working in corporate. His tweet has resonated with many people. (Also Read: IIT-Delhi alum, now IFS officer, on parents' sacrifice for his exams: 'Only AC ever purchased') IFS Himanshu Tyagi advised people on how to deal with loneliness. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

Here are his 5 points:

1. He first shared that even though being around people feels good and it is important to have a social circle, one should also know how to be happy when alone.

2. "Every day, spend some time alone. Walk in nature. Observe what is going on in your head. If you do this, you will start enjoying your company," Tyagi said as his second tip.

3. Then, he urged people to do more journaling and write down their thoughts.

4. Tyagi then asked people to "give time to relations where you can share all your worries without being judged. Your parents, siblings. A phone call is enough to solve your worries." (Also Read: AI researcher says BITS, IIT students have an 'intellectual edge over others', netizens react)

5. Lastly, he said, "When alone, ask some deep questions about existence. Develop some mechanism to remain connected to God all the time. Express gratitude to him for everything. You won't feel lonely."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on April 16. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views. It also has close to 6,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Living alone can cause the worst mental health conditions. It is good that you survived but in my opinion, always surround yourself with good friends & environment, it will help you grow easily & happily."

A second shared, "Same! I have no social life, and I do exactly all the things you said. I was literally depressed the past year, but I somehow came out of it. Now, I just enjoy my own company, write down all the thoughts I have, have one close friend, and go for a walk daily."

"Easy to say, but sometimes when you get hit by a storm of loneliness, it is very difficult to put yourself together, and the worst part is being alone in a gathering, feeling left out with a bunch of people," commented a third. (Also Read: IAS officer has a special message for those who did not clear UPSC: 'Do not give up')

A fourth added, "You have hit the nail of relatability hard. This is the story of many folks who have encountered loneliness in pursuit of their goals. Thanks for sharing your experience & suggestions to make one's life more joyful & fulfilling while walking alone. Cheers!"