IIT-Delhi alum, now IFS officer, on parents' sacrifice for his exams: 'Only AC ever purchased'

IFS officer Anupam Sharma took X to share about his family's heartening efforts while he was preparing for competitive exams. After he shared the tweet, it took the microblogging platform by storm. Many people were left emotional after seeing the post. IFS officer Anupam Sharma shared about his parents' efforts on X. (X/@AnupamSharmaIFS)

"This is the only AC my parents had ever purchased, ~10 years back in 2014. It was installed in my room so that I can prepare for competitive exams with greater comfort & focus in summer. Just a glimpse of efforts put in by middle-class parents for their children's future," wrote Sharma in the post. Alongside, he also posted a picture of the AC. (Also Read: IFS officer shares pictures from cleanliness drive, requests people to ‘behave like animals’)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 7. Since being shared, it has gained over four lakh views. The post also has close to 9,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. (Also Read: IFS officer shares 5 tips on becoming ‘genius’ if you aren’t ‘born genius’, says ‘never stop...’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "They are proud parents, and you did hard work and brought change sir."

A second said, "The best part is that you don't let them down. Probably one of the best feelings for parents to see their son making their dreams into reality."

"Proud parents and proud son. It is evident your hard work and dedication resulted in the calmness in their heart," shared a third.

A fourth added, "We purchased one for my daughter for her 12 exams in Chennai to help her study better. Today, she is in the Indian Foreign Service. For middle-class Indians, education is the only asset, and we do our very best to offer that to our children."

A fifth commented, "The level of sacrifice and contribution that parents make for their children is something that no one else can even imagine; parents live out their dreams in their children."

A sixth posted, "My parents also only installed AC in mine and my sister's rooms while we were students. They used a fan. The unwavering love and compassion of parents is beyond belief. Bless them."