IFS officer shares 5 tips on becoming ‘genius’ if you aren’t ‘born genius’, says ‘never stop...’

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Himanshu Tyagi took to X to share tips to help people become ‘genius’ even if they weren’t born with natural abilities. He also explained the difference between both kinds of geniuses by sharing an anecdote from his IIT coaching days. IFS Himanshu Tyagi advised people to never blame circumstances but instead work towards their goals. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

Tyagi started his post by sharing the difference between ‘born genius’ and ‘made genius’. “During IIT coaching, a student was famous for his amazing aptitude. People said, ‘He’s a born genius.’ I went to him to ask some doubts. Found out he’s not a ‘born-genius’; he’s a ‘made-genius’,” he wrote.

He then shared tips on becoming a genius in five steps. He also advised people to ‘start acting’ without ‘blaming circumstances’.

The first piece of advice is to be consistent in your ‘practice’ as it can ‘make you a genius at math, science or sports’. Next is a ‘favourable environment’ to ‘eliminate distractions’ if any.

Tyagi emphasised the importance of ‘regular feedback’ and ‘increasing the level of toughness’.

The fifth and last advice he had is to ‘keep doing it’ as ‘experts never stop learning’.

The thread was shared on March 31 on X. It has since collected over 27,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the IFS officer’s post here:

“Sir, your posts always teach me something. Thank you for constantly inspiring us,” posted an X user.

Another shared, “Sometimes I feel motivated to follow these steps, and I do follow them for 4 to 5 days. After that, I feel drained and lose consistency. After that, I don’t feel like doing it again, and all this just made my life hell.”

“Sir, all your posts are very helpful and directly implementable in real-life scenarios. Thank you for the good work,” wrote a third.