AI researcher says BITS, IIT students have an 'intellectual edge over others', netizens react

A BITS alumnus, who is an AI researcher, took to X to share her thoughts on how "people who graduate from premier institutes (IIT, BITS, etc) struggle with knowing that they have an intellectual edge over others". She also adds that "it's hard to accept that they can be 'average' because their entire self-worth is based on being better than others". After she expressed her thoughts, it garnered the attention of many people on the microblogging platform. Snapshot of IIT Bombay. (HT PHOTO)

In her tweets, she further explains that she does not feel good if she isn't achieving a milestone. "But beyond a point, accomplishing new milestones comes at massive personal cost - lack of work/life balance, mental health," wrote X user @tech_sista. (Also Read: IIT Bombay fresher says institute no ‘golden gateway to supreme education’. Viral Reddit post)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at her entire post here:

This post was shared on April 17. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people had mixed reactions to the post.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Intellectual edge' because you passed an entrance exam. It's just that you passed the entrance exam!"

A second shared, "what's the point of this statement - 'they have an intellectual edge over others?'" (Also Read: What is 'IIT's actual worth?' Reddit post sparks discussion among netizens)

"As a BITSIAN myself. An intellectual edge can take you only so far, but it can cap you on my level if it is not combined with emotional intelligence and discipline. Someone with less intellect but greater discipline and persistence will beat the intellectual person, hands down. At the end of the day, intellect can only accelerate your learning. It can't save you from the harsh realities of the world, which contains all kinds of people," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Surprisingly, a self-discovery I had at BITS was the fact that I'm not really sharp or intellectual. A humbling experience."

"My whole sense of entitlement was buried under ground because of repeated failures in civil services. Even with mathematics optional, I couldn't score. This has made me more humble than I ever could be," said a fifth.

A sixth added, "Not everyone. When you go into those institutions, you find talented people who make you realize you're average somewhere."