Founder’s search for vegetarian woman who doesn’t drink or smoke sparks debate online

An Indian entrepreneur has expressed surprise at being told that it is now “almost impossible” to find a woman who is a vegetarian and does not drink or smoke. Sai Krishna, founder of Superblog.ai, said that a matchmaker told him this fact. An Indian entreprenerur opens up about his dating criteria (Representationa l image)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Sai Krishna wrote: “met with the founder of a matchmaking app, she asks for deal breakers.”

Krishna told the matchmaker that his deal breakers would be a woman who drinks or smokes. He further added that being a vegetarian is also non-negotiable for any potential matches.

The founder of the matchmaking app replied saying that such a woman would be “almost impossible” to find.

Krishna expressed surprise at this statement from the matchmaker — and his post has now sparked a debate about dating in modern times. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sai Krishna is currently based in the UK.