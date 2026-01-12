Founder’s search for vegetarian woman who doesn’t drink or smoke sparks debate online
An Indian entrepreneur has expressed surprise at being told that it is now “almost impossible” to find a woman who is a vegetarian and does not drink or smoke. Sai Krishna, founder of Superblog.ai, said that a matchmaker told him this fact.
In a post shared on the social media platform X, Sai Krishna wrote: “met with the founder of a matchmaking app, she asks for deal breakers.”
Krishna told the matchmaker that his deal breakers would be a woman who drinks or smokes. He further added that being a vegetarian is also non-negotiable for any potential matches.
The founder of the matchmaking app replied saying that such a woman would be “almost impossible” to find.
Krishna expressed surprise at this statement from the matchmaker — and his post has now sparked a debate about dating in modern times. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sai Krishna is currently based in the UK.
Internet weighs in
The post sparked a wider discussion about dating and marriages, especially in the Indian context. Some suggested that the kind of person Krishna wanted would be found in arranged marriage setups, rather than dating apps.
“Such people aren't found on matching apps, their rishta is made by their parents in known family,” wrote one person. To this, the founder of Superblog.ai replied, “Good for them. Unfortunately, even though I’m having this filters, I prefer to know, court, and then take a decision which is not possible in such AM setups.”
“It’s totally doable. Tight filters are fine, just don’t be shocked when the sample size evaporates,” another person wrote.
“Absolutely possible. Go out and attend more Indian weddings, in and outside India both,” a third suggested.