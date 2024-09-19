‘Freak in the sheets’: CA aspirant receives the funniest cake from friend before exam

An aspiring chartered accountant received the funniest cake from his friend a day before the CA Intermediate exam. He shared a picture of the cake on the social media platform X where it has found much appreciation, racking up more than 7,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments. This cake, delivered to an aspiring CA, has become a hit on social media(X/@prath4m)

The picture shows a white cake emblazoned with the green logo on Microsoft Excel. “Freak in the sheets,” reads the message on the cake in matching green icing - the joke, of course, being the double entendre in sheets.

“CA exam tomorrow and look what my friend brings me,” the X user posted on the microblogging platform as he shared a picture of the cake.

Take a look at the post below:

The cake delighted thousands of social media users who were full of appreciation for the lighthearted good luck message and the thoughtful gesture of the aspirant’s friend.

“A true friend indeed,” wrote one X user. “Where can I find such friends?” another asked. “My friends/family gotta do this for me when I'm designated next year, it’s a must,” a person declared.

Dozens of users also wished the CA aspirant good luck for the Costing exam which is to be held today.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) started conducting the CA Intermediate exam on September 12. Chartered Accountant (CA) exams in India are held in three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. The group 2 Intermediate exams are scheduled to be held on September 19, 21 and 23. Chartered accountants use Microsoft Excel extensively in their field of work because it offers tools for financial analysis and data management.