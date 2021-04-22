French designer’s ‘leaf clutch’ leaves tweeple with questions. Seen it yet?

Fashion knows no boundaries when it comes to churning out quirky designs and innovative stuff. Now, a Twitter user has brought forth one such design from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2010 haute couture collection that has prompted tweeple to express their opinions in the most hilarious manner. Shared by gastt, the post may leave you scratching your head too.

The images shared alongside the post show clutches weaved from leaves. “Leaf Bags from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture,” informs the caption.

Leaf Bags from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture pic.twitter.com/6u29RZ3Ujd — gastt (@_gastt) April 17, 2021

Shared on April 18, the post has garnered over 86,000 likes and several reactions. While some took the route of hilarity, others pointed out how the bags resembled several objects from different cultures. Some were sure that these bags looked just perfect to carry tasty steamed food items from their cultures.

Basically our lunch bag here in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/fSZWRT1oU6 — jords (@jordsestrada) April 18, 2021

We also have...dessert bags 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Y49IXKwK11 — larry abulencia (@narcissusfarm) April 19, 2021

Tamal Bags from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture* pic.twitter.com/Z0upNrcAgM — ❄️Gabrielle Frost❄️ ︽✵︽ CATherine Meowyer (@Sirgabi1222) April 18, 2021

what i see inside.. pic.twitter.com/p4ruhL5K5c — icekid Noni 😈👑 (@icekidnoni2) April 18, 2021

