From BMW to Mercedes: Gurgaon waterlogging leaves luxury cars stranded outside society gate

Heavy rain battered Delhi NCR on Monday, disrupting daily life and causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the region. Gurgaon emerged as one of the worst-hit areas, with residents struggling through flooded streets and facing long traffic snarls. Luxury cars were stranded outside a Gurgaon society gate after heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging.(X/@KB1997_)

Viral video captures luxury cars stranded

Amid the chaos, a video shared on X by user Kanwar Bir Singh went viral. The clip shows three luxury cars stuck outside a residential society gate.

In the footage, Singh can be heard saying, “Three luxury cars stuck right outside our gate, due to the waterlogging that has happened here. This one is a Volvo S90. The one there is a BMW X5. And over here, we have a Mercedes as well. I do not know which model this is. All the luxury cars displayed here, right in front of our gate, all stuck because of this waterlogging that has happened while they were trying to enter the society gate.”

Watch the clip here:

The post was captioned, “India is not for the beginners. The irony of it all; the cheaper Indian cars were easily able to wade through this knee-deep water at the entrance to the society gates.”

The clip has so far amassed over two lakh views.

Social media reacts with mixed opinions

The unusual incident many reactions online. One user wrote, “Actually this shows the owners are clever. They know that driving on a flooded road will result in hydrolocked engines which means expensive repairs. Those German cars would have cost a fortune if it were hydrolocked.” Another commented, “That’s why some people are of the view that there is no worth of buying a car above 20 lakh in India.”

Adding humour, one user remarked, “Gurgaon is a real test for all cars.” Another said, “i10 or Alto best suited for Gurgaon.” A different viewer added, “It is better to walk rather than to use cars in Gurgaon.”