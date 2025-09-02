‘Habibi, come to Noida’: Viral videos show stark difference between Noida and Gurgaon after heavy rain

Heavy rain battered Delhi NCR on Monday, throwing regular life out of gear for millions of residents. Gurgaon, in particular, appeared to be the worst-hit in the national capital region – the city experienced heavy waterlogging and major traffic snarls. Footage of a miles-long traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was widely circulated on social media, while many Gurgaon residents complained about being stuck in traffic for over six hours on Monday evening. A video showing the roads of Noida (L) and Gurgaon (R) after rain(Instagram/@noida_meri_pehchan)

Noida vs Gurgaon

As Gurgaon witnessed major traffic congestion and waterlogging in posh neighbourhoods, videos comparing the Haryana capital to Noida emerged on social media.

A clip was shared by a Noida-based content creator who showed normal traffic movement even after intermittent rain throughout the day.

“Rainy bliss in Noida, traffic stress in Gurgaon – the choice is clear,” read the on-screen caption on the video. “That's why I am saying… Habibi come to Noida”.

This is not the first time that the topic of Noida vs Gurgaon has cropped up on social media, and neither is this the first time that the verdict has gone in Noida’s favour.

One Instagram video, shared three days ago, juxtaposed the wide roads and smooth traffic flow of Noida to Gurgaon, where buses were seen driving through inches-deep water. “Noida vs Gurgaon,” the Instagram Reel was captioned.

On August 24, after heavy rainfall, similar posts had emerged on X.

“Must have driven over 120 kms today, through rains and traffic jams!

Hate to admit but Noida roads are way more organised than Gurgaon, and its way more cleaner... Only fewer places had water logging!” read one post on X.

“Noida was built as planned city by government agencies. Gurgaon is the afterthought of an ambitious private builder,” an X user opined.

“In the Noida vs Gurgaon debate, the only clear win for Noida has always been infrastructure,” another noted.