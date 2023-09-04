From ros omelette to calva tonak: Sameera Reddy's top 5 Goan food picks

Sameera Reddy took to social media to share five street foods one must try when in Goa. The clip shows Reddy with her mother-in-law, Manjiri Varde, and a food blogger whose Instagram handle is @thatcheesygoan. Snapshot of Sameera Reddy trying bread cutlet in Goa.(Instagram/@reddysameera)

The video opens to show the three women exploring various food joints in Goa. They also sample the local food and review it. In the caption of the post, Reddy shared the names of all the restaurants she visited and the foods that one must try.

Her first recommendation includes ros omelette. She wrote, "Ros omelette is one of the most popular street food in Goa. Egg omelette is topped with thick flavourful chicken or mutton xacuti gravy and served along with onion, lime, and Goan pao." (Also Read: Sameera Reddy reveals being body shamed even today: ‘People think it’s their birthright to comment on a woman’s body’)

Then, on numbers two and three, she added cutlet bread and bhaji pao. For cutlet bread, she said, "Goan Pao is stuffed with a juicy flavourful rava fried chunk of meat along with veggies and hot sauces."

Whereas for bhaji pao, she shared, "Bhaji pao is a popular Goan street food which is relished for breakfast or as an evening snack. It’s a mix of dried white peas gravy and potato dry sabji had with hot Goan pao."

On the fourth recommendation came chicken cafreal, which she described as, "A Goan dish that is traditionally prepared by braising the chicken in a special cafreal masala along with the infusion of spices, herbs, and pastes."

And, last but not least, she wrote, "Calva Tonak: A fresh oyster flavourful curry is had with Goan pao and is a crowd-pleaser!"

This video was shared just two days ago.

An individual wrote, "I have saved this, cannot wait to explore." A second commented, "Goa has the best food." "This was so fresh and useful. I will definitely try these places. Really eager to go Goa." A fourth shared, "It is almost impossible to not gain weight when in Goa. Thanks to fresh and delicious Goa food and the local food outlets all over. Thanks for the suggestions. Will definitely try them out next time."