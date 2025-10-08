From 22,000 to 2.2 lakh per month: Indian man's 'inspiring' 10-year journey goes viral

A Reddit user’s post about his decade-long career journey, from earning ₹22,000 a month to ₹2.2 lakh, is winning praise online for its honesty and relatability. cz The man shared he works in HR Tech.(Representational image)

The user began his post by recalling the early days of his career. “Exactly this day, 10 years ago, I started my career earning ₹22,000 per month,” he wrote.

“I come from a non tech background and started in non tech role. For the first 6 years, my salary went from ₹22K to ₹40K. Honestly, I was pretty clueless during that phase — didn’t have a clear direction, wasn’t pushing myself much, and somewhere the hunger to grow was missing,” he said.

Then, things began to change when he started approaching his career with intention. “Then reality started hitting. I began to look at my career differently — focusing on skills, value, and making intentional decisions instead of just ‘going with the flow,’” the original poster wrote.

He said the last few years had brought a major turnaround. “In the last 3 years, things changed massively. I went from ₹40K to ₹2.2L per month. It wasn’t luck — it was about clarity, effort, and consistency.”

The Redditor clarified that his story wasn’t meant as a boast. “This isn’t a flex post — I do know this does not seems to be a big achievement however, I just wanted to share that it is possible to grow, even if you feel stuck right now. Once you find the right direction and put in the work, things can move faster than you think,” he wrote.

The man also credited Reddit for helping him understand salary benchmarks. “I used to lowball myself a lot. I also want to thank Reddit - reading real compensation discussions there opened my eyes. It helped me understand market standards and made me realize that with the right skills and direction, I could aim higher,” he wrote.

Concluding his post, the user wrote, “Coming from a middle-class background, the hunger to grow is still there — stronger than ever. I don’t feel like I’ve “achieved” much yet, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and the journey continues.”

Social media reactions

Recating to the post, one user wrote, “No matter what anyone tells you, especially the young guys getting big starting salaries, this is an absolute flex. I have a similar journey and it took me 13 years to achieve 10x salary. I am in a non tech role.”

“Good job and pat yourself on your back. The hike you made in the last few years is tremendous and all the best mate. Good luck for your future,” commented another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)