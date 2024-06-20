From scooty to Lamborghini: Fantasy cricket expert Anurag Dwivedi adds 5 crore SUV to his fleet

Fantasy cricket expert and YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi has added another luxury car to his fleet. The Lucknow-based content creator has acquired a Lamborghini Urus worth ₹5 crore, according to his latest Instagram posts. Anurag Dwivedi poses with his new Lamborghini Urus S.(Instagram/@anuragxcricket)

Photos shared by Dwivedi on Instagram show him taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus S, a luxury SUV known for its powerful performance. This is not the first luxury car that the YouTuber, who is in his 20s, has bought - his garage also houses a BMW Z4 and a Land Rover Defender, the first to be purchased in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing photos of his brand new Lamborghini Urus S on Instagram, Dwivedi wrote: “Finally Lamborghini bhi le li. 1 aur sapna poora (Finally bought a Lamborghini too. One more dream fulfilled.)” He thanked his parents and well wishers for their support.

Dwivedi also shared an interesting glimpse of his past. He revealed that he started his journey with a yellow scooty and is now the proud owner of a yellow Lamborghini. “I have made mistakes and learnt and continue to learn,” he wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at his post below:

A video shared by Dwivedi shows him unveiling the SUV along with his friends and family members. The video has gone viral with over 5.8 million views on Instagram as many people took to the comments section to congratulate the content creator.

According to automobile news website Cartoq, Dwivedi’s Lamborghini is either in the shade Giallo Auge or Giallo Inti.

Anurag Dwivedi made a name for himself in fantasy cricket, an online game where participants create virtual teams of real-life cricket players. Points are scored based on the cricketers’ real life performance. The fantasy cricket expert has over 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

In January this year, the fantasy cricket expert hosted his first meet and greet session in Lucknow, reported Outlook. It was attended by over 500 fantasy cricket enthusiasts, a testament to the game’s popularity.