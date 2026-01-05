From tier-3 college to Ivy League: Indian student heads back home with US salary

An Indian student who claims to be studying at the prestigious Brown University has answered questions about life in the United States, his academic journey, landing a job in the US and more. The student held an anonymous question-and-answer session on Reddit, posting a picture of his Brown ID card as proof. A Brown University student answers questions about life and work in the US (File photo)(AP)

He revealed that he is currently pursuing a master’s in computer science at Brown University, which is an Ivy League institute known for its selective admissions and academic rigour.

From tier-3 college to Ivy League

When asked to explain his academic journey, the Brown University student revealed that he went to a tier-3 college for his undergraduate degree in India. During his undergrad, he maintained a good GPA.

He revealed in his Reddit post that a GRE score of 330 and three letters of recommendation helped him secure admission to Brown. His statement of purpose while applying to Brown also included details of some “really fun projects” on which he had worked.

“I went to a Tier 2/Tier 3 university for my undergrad and started working on my applications around 5th sem. Maintained a good GPA (9.5+) and took the GRE (330) and TOEFL (115). Completed three internships and secured three LORs (two industry and one academic). Also worked on some really fun projects, which I included in my SOP,” the student explained.

Landing a job in the US

With the current reorganization of the H-1B programme and the backlash it has been receiving, landing a job in the US is becoming increasingly difficult for international students.

The Reddit user said he was lucky to land a job in the US but does not plan to settle there. He also revealed that his company will send him back to India once he graduates, but he will continue being paid his US salary.

“It’s getting really difficult to settle in the US now, and the American dream honestly seems far-fetched. Getting a job here seems to be getting more difficult day by day.

“I was lucky enough to get one, but I don’t have any plans to settle in the US. My company is sending me back to India as soon as I graduate.

“I’ll be on an L visa, and they’ll let me keep my US salary, which is nice. I can’t wait to be back with my family again,” the man said. Effectively, he will be earning in dollars and spending in rupees — an attractive proposition that appealed to many Reddit users who read his answers.

An L visa is a US work visa for intra-company transfers, allowing multinational companies to move employees from their overseas offices to their US offices (and vice versa).

Asked how he managed to land a job in the US, the Indian student said he reached out to the CEO directly, asking for an interview, and got lucky when the CEO agreed. He did not reveal the name of the company where he works.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)