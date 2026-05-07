‘Funny how home finds you’: Indian founder meets college senior from Patiala in Bay Area

Entrepreneur Harshdeep Rapal was recently surprised to run into an alumnus from his Indian college while out for a walk in California. The founder of Legitt AI took to X to talk about the incident, saying that he found a piece of home away from home.

How Harshdeep Rapal found a piece of home in California

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“Yesterday evening, while out for a walk in the neighborhood, I met an elderly Sikh couple. We exchanged a quick “Sat Sri Akaal” and somehow ended up talking for almost an hour,” Rapal said in his X post.

An Indian college senior in the US

During the course of the conversation, Rapal learned that the Sikh man had immigrated to the US from India in the 1970s. By a strange coincidence, both of them had studied at the same college.

“Turns out uncle was from Patiala and had graduated from the same college as me - back in 1969,” Rapal said.

According to Rapal’s LinkedIn profile, he holds a BTech degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. However, he graduated in 2005 — much later than the ‘uncle’ of his story.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student) From Patiala to Bay Area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student) From Patiala to Bay Area {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, the founder of Legitt AI also discovered that the elderly Sikh man studied at IIT Delhi after obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Thapar Institute. He has been based in the US for more than five decades, although he is originally from Patiala in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, the founder of Legitt AI also discovered that the elderly Sikh man studied at IIT Delhi after obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Thapar Institute. He has been based in the US for more than five decades, although he is originally from Patiala in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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“[He] did his M. Tech. from IIT Delhi, applied for a US Green Card while still in India (Yes, back in the day you could apply for a Green Card while still in India and it was delivered by mail at home), and moved to the US in 1971 for his first job,” Rapal revealed.

(Also read: Indian Microsoft techie overcomes 7 H-1B rejections to achieve green card dream)

The man, whom Rapal did not name, spent some time in New York. For the last 50 years, however, he has been based in the Bay Area, which is also where he ran into Rapal.

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Rapal said that the couple invited him to dinner in the coming week.

“He asked me about my family, work, and Legitt AI with so much curiosity and warmth. At one point, it genuinely felt like he was feeling so proud of me. Invited me over for dinner coming weekend,” he revealed on X. “Funny how sometimes home finds you away from home.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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