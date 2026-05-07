‘Funny how home finds you’: Indian founder meets college senior from Patiala in Bay Area

Entrepreneur Harshdeep Rapal was recently surprised to run into an alumnus from his Indian college while out for a walk in California. The founder of Legitt AI took to X to talk about the incident, saying that he found a piece of home away from home. How Harshdeep Rapal found a piece of home in California

“Yesterday evening, while out for a walk in the neighborhood, I met an elderly Sikh couple. We exchanged a quick “Sat Sri Akaal” and somehow ended up talking for almost an hour,” Rapal said in his X post.

An Indian college senior in the US During the course of the conversation, Rapal learned that the Sikh man had immigrated to the US from India in the 1970s. By a strange coincidence, both of them had studied at the same college.

“Turns out uncle was from Patiala and had graduated from the same college as me - back in 1969,” Rapal said.

According to Rapal’s LinkedIn profile, he holds a BTech degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. However, he graduated in 2005 — much later than the ‘uncle’ of his story.

(Also read: Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student)