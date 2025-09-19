Gaza war horror video: Once a graphic designer, now he struggles each day to survive with his 2 kids

A man’s video from war-torn Gaza has broken the hearts of thousands on social media. In the footage, the man, who is trying hard to survive with his two kids, gives a glimpse of how life was in 2022, before the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Snippet from a video shared by a man in Gaza. (Instagram/@majd.hana)

“As for my dreams, they were wiped away as if they never existed. I’ve become a stranger in my own homeland searching faces, but not finding myself; looking for who I was, only to see a faded photo crushed by chaos,” he wrote.

The video he shared shows him working as a graphic designer in 2022 and leading a comfortable life with his family. However, footage from 2025 shows him living in a camp and struggling to survive. HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user, this report will be updated once he responds.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I'm so sorry. It's so heartbreaking and millions of people around the world want this to stop.” Another added, “From the very depths of my soul I am very sorry. I along with a ton of other Americans and other human beings all around the world wish we could stop this.”

A third posted, “Who can understand the evil and depravity that causes people to want to destroy lives? We are all one human family. Or- we could and should be.” A fourth wrote, “I love you brother, you are a strong man.”

People fleeing Gaza City:

Amid the dire situations in Gaza, thousands are continuing to flee. Olga Cherevko, a spokesperson for the UN's humanitarian office, recalled what she saw during her recent visit to the city. "The things there, and the scenes on the way to Gaza City, are nothing short of cataclysmic," said Cherevko, reported the BBC.

"A constant stream of people [are] crossing from the north to the south, many on foot. Inside Gaza City, it's very crowded still because there are hundreds of thousands of civilians still remaining there."

She continued, "The expense of moving your belongings, if you are lucky enough to find a vehicle that will move them, is exorbitant. It's not affordable for many people. And that's why many are doing this on foot, with barely a mattress in their hands and maybe a plastic bag."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)