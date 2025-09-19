Gemini AI reimagines Indian billionaire with his 16-year-old self: ‘We made it’

Founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, billionaire Anil Agarwal, is known for sharing glimpses of his personal journey with followers on social media. In his latest post, Agarwal took to Instagram to share an image created by Google Gemini’s AI tool, portraying himself alongside his 16-year-old self. Anil Agarwal shared a Gemini AI image with his 16-year-old self.(Instagram/anilagarwal_vedanta)

(Also read: Indian billionaire recalls how he purchased 1st flat in Mumbai with ‘hard work, jugaad’: ‘Bank mein sirf ₹75,000 the’)

The AI-generated image presents a young Agarwal standing beside his present-day self. The picture carries the text: “We made it.”

A heartfelt caption

Accompanying the image was a deeply personal caption from the industrialist. Agarwal wrote, “I’ve seen people use AI to meet their younger selves and it made me wonder: What if I met the 16-year-old Anil, driving through the lanes of Patna on his scooter, carrying dreams of Bombay in his heart? Or the 21-year-old me, who lived in shared apartments, stood outside factory gates, and sat at Marine Drive staring at the skyline, whispering to himself: ‘One day, I’ll make it big.’ If only he knew. If only he could see how life was quietly adding up every little step, every little struggle, into something far greater than those early dreams. And if I met him today, I wouldn’t give him advice. I’d just smile, place a hand on his shoulder, and say: ‘You did well. We made it.’”

Check out the post here:

The Gemini trend

The image was created using Google Gemini’s AI image-generation feature called Nano Banana. The tool has fuelled a growing trend on social media by allowing users to generate realistic, polaroid-style pictures of themselves with their younger versions.

This heartwarming concept enables people to reimagine moments with their childhood or teenage selves. The trend has been widely embraced, offering an opportunity for reflection and nostalgia in a creative way.