Indian billionaire recalls how he purchased 1st flat in Mumbai with ‘hard work, jugaad’: ‘Bank mein sirf 75,000 the’

Founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, billionaire Anil Agarwal often shares glimpses of his life, including when he struggled to make a name for himself. In his latest post on X, he recalled how he purchased his first house in Mumbai, adding that when he thought of buying a flat, he only had ₹75,000 in his bank account. Indian Billionaire Anil Agarwal shared this photo on X. (X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

“When I first came to Bombay, I was living near Cotton Exchange near Kalbadevi. My first business partner had a small office there, and that’s where it all began. Life was simple, but my dreams were not. After a lot of hard work and jugaad, I finally dared to think about buying my own flat. Sapne bade the, lekin bank mein sirf ₹75,000 the,” he wrote.

In the following lines, he recalled how people advised him to purchase a property in the suburbs, stating it was “cheaper and more practical.” However, the Vedanta boss had “a different dream” and wanted to live where the “top people lived.”

“Malabar Hill, near Peddar Road, that’s where I saw myself, because I believed that one day, I would also make it big,” the business tycoon wrote, adding, “I still remember buying my first flat in Navranga Apartment. It was a small 330 sq ft flat, but it felt like my biggest achievement. That house wasn’t just bricks and walls, it was my belief that I was moving in the right direction.”

He continued by saying that he had learned one thing in life: that it is all about “dreaming big and believing in yourself.” With the advice, “Dream it. Believe it. And one day, you will live it,” he concluded his X post.

How did social media react?

“Very happy to read a motivating story from a successful business leader,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Fantastic and inspiring, thanks Anil ji for sharing!” A third commented, “Wonderful. Motivational Stuff. Thanks for sharing such personal thoughts.” A fourth wrote, “Inspiring Journey. This can be converted to a book/ Movie/Lesson.”

Anil Agarwal’s property in London

According to GQ, the Indian billionaire has acquired the iconic 100-year-old Riverside Studios located on the northern side of the River Thames. "I have always believed that art has the power to transcend boundaries, unite people, and elevate human experience. Riverside Studios will become a premier global destination for showcasing Indian and global arts and culture,” he said in a statement after the purchase.