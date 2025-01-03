Frustrated by bad roads and sewage, Indian billionaire built a 25,000 sq ft Mumbai penthouse

Mumbai, often in headlines for its cramped and overpriced housing, boasts a luxurious penthouse that redefines opulence. Niranjan Hiranandani, a leading Indian real estate magnate, recently offered an exclusive look inside his sprawling 25,000-square-foot penthouse, located in the heart of the city. The rare glimpse was shared during an interview with financial content creator Sharan Hegde, giving viewers a peek into the grandeur of this extraordinary residence. Hiranandani’s 25,000 sq ft Mumbai penthouse showcases his transformation of barren land into a luxurious township.(Hiranandani Communities )

The video, aptly titled “You Won’t Believe What’s Inside Hiranandani’s 25,000 Sq Ft Luxury Penthouse,” has quickly captured the attention of audiences on YouTube. Showcasing the breathtaking scale and design of the penthouse, the footage highlights the epitome of luxury living in a city known for its space constraints.

In the video, Hiranandani recounted his early challenges with Mumbai’s inadequate infrastructure, which inspired him to develop the Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. He transformed barren quarry land into a self-sufficient township, complete with well-constructed roads, efficient drainage systems, and abundant greenery.

He noted, "I lived in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri. We built 11 buildings there. But the challenge was, when I looked out of the building, the roads were bad, the stormwater drain was not there. There were no street lights, there was no water supply or sewage lines, nothing. At the end of the day, I realised that one day, I want to make something where all the roads are built by me, everything was built by me. That's why Powai was dreamt of. Everybody, including my family members, thought I was crazy."

The penthouse offers panoramic views of both Powai and Vihar lakes, a feature Hiranandani proudly highlights as unique in Mumbai. He also mentions that the area’s temperature is approximately 2°C lower than the rest of the city, attributing this to the extensive greenery and thoughtful urban planning.

Take a look at the video:

On being asked whether to buy a house and how much to spend ideally, he answered, “When you buy a house, it's not just for living but also for securing your future and making an investment. I recommend that you invest in a house, regardless of its location—be it Bangalore, Mangalore, Mumbai, or elsewhere. The important thing is to consider it as your safety and security. Evaluate what you can afford in terms of EMIs, arrange for a down payment, and commit to a monthly payment plan for the house.”

He added, “There’s a guideline often quoted, which suggests that the value of the house should ideally be equivalent to five years of your annual income and can be paid off over a 20-year period. For example, if the house is worth ₹1 crore, your annual income should be around ₹20 lakh. This approach provides a practical benchmark for affordability and long-term financial planning.”

