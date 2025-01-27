Three Indians on Forbes 50 Over 50 list, including this Bengaluru-based billionaire

Three Indian women have been honoured on the Forbes 50 Over 50 Global list, including a founder, an activist, and a Bengaluru-based billionaire. The Forbes 50 Over 50 list honours those trailblazers who prove that age is just a number. It is a list of entrepreneurs, investors, inventors, artistes, activists and other high-achievers who make a lasting impact through their work. Three Indian women made it to the Forbes 50 Over 50 Global list (Representational image)

The Forbes 50 Over 50 Global list, published for the first time ever, included the names of three Indian women. They are: Urmila Asher, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Sheela Patel.

Urmila Asher

At 80, Urmila Asher, affectionately known as Gujju Ben, is a shining example of resilience and reinvention. After raising her family and enduring unimaginable personal loss – including the deaths of her three children – she found new purpose in her later years. At 75, amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and her grandson’s recovery from a life-altering accident, Urmila launched Gujju Ben na Nasta, a food business rooted in her Gujarati culinary expertise.

Starting with pickles and snacks, she quickly expanded her offerings, building a thriving cloud kitchen and amassing a loyal following on social media. Now a TEDx speaker, YouTuber, and former MasterChef India contestant, she has inspired millions with her determination and creativity. With over 40 years of cooking experience, Urmila has turned her passion into a platform to motivate others, proving that it’s never too late to embrace new beginnings and make an impact.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a Bengaluru-based billionaire with a net worth of $3.6 billion according to Forbes, is a trailblazer in the biopharmaceutical industry and one of India’s most successful self-made women. Her journey began with a passion for fermentation science, inspired by her brewmaster father, and led to the founding of Biocon India in 1978 from a small garage. Initially focused on industrial enzymes, she transformed the company into a global biopharmaceutical powerhouse, delivering affordable medicines worldwide.

With over four decades of experience, Mazumdar-Shaw, 71, is celebrated as an unconventional thinker and first-generation entrepreneur. Recently, Biocon-backed Bicara Therapeutics, led by her niece Claire Mazumdar, raised $362 million in a Nasdaq IPO, further cementing her legacy. Beyond business, she is a dedicated philanthropist, funding a Bengaluru-based cancer centre and city infrastructure projects, demonstrating her commitment to improving lives globally.

Sheela Patel

Sheela Patel, born in 1952, is a renowned activist and academic dedicated to advocating for the rights of slum dwellers and creating equitable urban spaces. In 1984, she co-founded the Society for Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC) in Mumbai, which has been instrumental in addressing the housing needs of low-income communities and advocating for pavement dwellers.

SPARC operates 11 low-income housing projects and collaborates with grassroots organisations like the National Slum Dwellers Federation and Mahila Milan to amplify the voices of the urban poor. Patel, 72, also co-founded Slum Dwellers International, a network spanning 33 countries, and has led initiatives like the Roof Over Our Heads campaign, launched at COP27, to address climate resilience for 2 billion people in informal settlements by 2050. With a Master’s in Social Work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Patel has spent decades shaping housing policy and empowering women through organisations like Swayam Shikshan Prayog.