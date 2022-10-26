German Shepherd only listens to their human when they speak in Punjabi. Watch

Many people often think that dogs are not able to understand us. We have often heard many say that they don't have any language and may only understand actions. But this might not always be the case. In fact, if you speak to your dog in your own language, they slowly might start to understand you. Something similar happened with this German Shepherd who can understand Punjabi very well. In a viral video uploaded by Instagram user @jattt.memes and originally made on TikTok by @keepingupwithkandolas, you can see a woman explaining that her dog can communicate in Punjabi. In the video, she says that her mom always talks to their dog in Punjabi, and he now only listens to that. So, to prove it, the woman first asks the dog to go out for a walk in English, but the dog doesn't hear her. Then when she talks in Punjabi, the dog immediately moves forward and goes for a walk.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 2.2 million times. The video also has more than one lakh views and several comments. Many people thought that this video was amusing. One person wrote, "My dog would do the same; he would never understand Hindi/ English. When mom would command in Punjabi, he would instantly respond." Another person said, "That's actually true. Our dog only understands Assamese." A third person said, "Omg! My parents talk to my dog all day in Punjabi also, and now he is more Desi than me."