German skier miraculously escapes death after being swept away by avalanche at Mont Blanc. Video

A heart-stopping video has captured the moment a German skier was swept down Mont Blanc, Europe's highest peak, by a powerful avalanche. The incident, which took place on 29 January, saw the skier tumbling helplessly down the mountain as the force of nature overpowered him. A German skier was swept down Mont Blanc by an avalanche but survived using an airbag.(X/ Collin Rugg)

Engulfed by the avalanche

As the skier glided down the snow-covered slope, an avalanche suddenly struck, pulling him into its grasp. The dramatic footage, filmed by 24-year-old Morgan Akhourfi, shows the skier frantically attempting to escape but ultimately being swallowed by the cascading snow.

Watch the clip here:

According to UK-based media outlet SWNS, the skier was dragged an astonishing 300 metres towards a deadly 50-metre cliff before vanishing beneath the snow.

A life-saving emergency airbag

Despite the terrifying fall, the skier miraculously survived, thanks to his quick thinking and the deployment of his emergency airbag. The crucial safety device prevented him from being completely buried, significantly increasing his chances of survival.

Rescue efforts and injuries

Within just 20 minutes, a rescue team arrived at the scene and discovered the skier in a dire state—unconscious and in shock. He had sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg and fractured ribs, as reported by SWNS.

Morgan Akhourfi, who witnessed the horrifying event, initially feared the worst, believing the skier had perished under the crushing weight of the snow. However, in the final moments of the video, he can be seen being airlifted to hospital by a rescue helicopter.

A tragic day in the French alps

While this skier’s story had a fortunate ending, tragedy struck elsewhere in the French Alps on the same day. An avalanche claimed the lives of five other skiers, serving as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by nature in these treacherous landscapes.