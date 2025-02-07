Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

German skier miraculously escapes death after being swept away by avalanche at Mont Blanc. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 07, 2025 12:29 PM IST

A German skier survived a Mont Blanc avalanche by deploying an airbag but suffered serious injuries.

A heart-stopping video has captured the moment a German skier was swept down Mont Blanc, Europe's highest peak, by a powerful avalanche. The incident, which took place on 29 January, saw the skier tumbling helplessly down the mountain as the force of nature overpowered him.

A German skier was swept down Mont Blanc by an avalanche but survived using an airbag.(X/ Collin Rugg)
A German skier was swept down Mont Blanc by an avalanche but survived using an airbag.(X/ Collin Rugg)

(Also read: German woman slams Mumbai man for saying ‘India is impossibly filthy’, calling country ‘ugly’)

Engulfed by the avalanche

As the skier glided down the snow-covered slope, an avalanche suddenly struck, pulling him into its grasp. The dramatic footage, filmed by 24-year-old Morgan Akhourfi, shows the skier frantically attempting to escape but ultimately being swallowed by the cascading snow.

Watch the clip here:

According to UK-based media outlet SWNS, the skier was dragged an astonishing 300 metres towards a deadly 50-metre cliff before vanishing beneath the snow.

A life-saving emergency airbag

Despite the terrifying fall, the skier miraculously survived, thanks to his quick thinking and the deployment of his emergency airbag. The crucial safety device prevented him from being completely buried, significantly increasing his chances of survival.

Rescue efforts and injuries

Within just 20 minutes, a rescue team arrived at the scene and discovered the skier in a dire state—unconscious and in shock. He had sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg and fractured ribs, as reported by SWNS.

Morgan Akhourfi, who witnessed the horrifying event, initially feared the worst, believing the skier had perished under the crushing weight of the snow. However, in the final moments of the video, he can be seen being airlifted to hospital by a rescue helicopter.

(Also read: German companies are hiring private detectives to investigate employees on sick leave)

A tragic day in the French alps

While this skier’s story had a fortunate ending, tragedy struck elsewhere in the French Alps on the same day. An avalanche claimed the lives of five other skiers, serving as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by nature in these treacherous landscapes.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On