German woman slams Mumbai man for saying ‘India is impossibly filthy’, calling country ‘ugly’

A German woman has slammed Mumbai-based author Amit Schandillia for his post calling India "impossibly filthy.” She branded his X post as “biased” and compared the mentality of people in India and other European countries. Her post has prompted social media users to engage in an intense conversation. A German woman’s post slamming a Mumbai man for calling India filthy has prompted varied responses. (Unsplash/littlej1428)

What did Amit Schandillia say?

In a long post, the author wrote, “India is impossibly filthy.” He added, “Few places in the world are filthier. There are countries with a fraction of our GDP that look pristine in comparison. There’s a country with the same population as ours and a worse economy until not too long ago, where street-food carts in a tiny frontier town look cleaner than the kitchen of a star-rated restaurant in Mumbai.”

In the following lines, he compared India’s literacy, water quality, air quality, and civic sense with those of other “developed” nations. He continued, “We have zero rights to take offense when the world runs hate campaigns over our ugliness.”

“The stereotypes exist for a reason,” he wrote in the concluding part of his post.

How did the German woman react?

“India is NOT filthy,” Maria Wirth, whose X bio says “Indian heart, German body,” wrote. “And why does this biased tweet get over 6 lakh views in not even 2 days @X? Look at US, European cities and the hopelessness of many of their people. And then compare with Bharat. When you see filth, look first at your mind,” she added.

Check out the post here:

What did social media say?

Social media was divided. While some supported Wirth, others said that Schandillia was not wrong.

An individual posted, “He’s this supremacist who thinks his word is gospel, and by portraying himself as this messiah, he will become superior to lesser filthy people.” Another added, “Mam, he is not wrong. Loving one's country doesn't mean you don't accept reality. Some parts of the country aren't filthy, some parts in every town aren't Filthy, but most parts of my country are filthy. I love my country, but I can't admire its shortcomings.”

A third expressed, “Dear Maria, open Google Street View and view all the places that are not famous and the surroundings of well-known places.” A fourth wrote, “Because hate sells. People always look for something worse than them so they can feel better about themselves.”