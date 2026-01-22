German woman, 26, travels to Pakistan to marry man, 22, she met playing Roblox

A 26-year-old German doctor has travelled to a small village in Pakistan’s Mandi Bahauddin district to marry a local man she met while playing the online game Roblox. Their cross-cultural love story has since gone viral. A German woman travelled to a small village in Pakistan to marry the man she met playing Roblox.

Selma, who holds dual German and Bosnian citizenship, tied the knot with 22-year-old Muhammad Akmal after months of online interaction that began unexpectedly on the gaming platform.

From Roblox to real-life love According to Akmal, who hails from the village of Difaar, the two first connected while playing Roblox and began exchanging messages regularly. What started as casual chats soon turned into a deeper emotional bond over nearly five months of online communication.

In an interview with My News TV, Akmal said he proposed to Selma early on, and after a brief delay, she made the journey to Pakistan to formalise their relationship.

During the interview, Selma revealed that their bond grew despite limited communication in the early days. Since Akmal did not speak English fluently, he would often reply with just one word — “okay” — to most of her messages.

Despite the language barrier, Selma said their emotional connection strengthened over time, convincing her that their relationship was genuine and worth pursuing.

Adjusting to village life After arriving in Pakistan, Selma said she was initially taken aback by rural village life and daily household routines. Tasks such as washing clothes and utensils by hand and making rotis were entirely new to her.

However, she added that she gradually adapted and embraced these experiences, saying she was happy to be with her husband despite the challenges.

The cross-cultural wedding Akmal said the marriage was conducted with the full approval and support of both families. The total cost of the wedding, including Selma’s travel expenses and the ceremony, amounted to around PKR 4.5 million (approximately $13,500).

Selma has expressed her intention to settle in Pakistan with Akmal. To better integrate into her new surroundings, she has begun learning Punjabi and Urdu to communicate more easily with her husband’s family and the local community.

Akmal said the couple is enjoying married life and shares a relationship built on mutual respect and affection.

