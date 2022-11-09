German woman plants onions in a farm with her Indian mother-in-law. Watch

Seeing a foreigner embrace and integrate into Indian culture is always enjoyable. The internet is filled with such videos where foreginers learn how to prepare traditional Indian food or experiment with Indian attire. In a recent video that is doing rounds on the internet, you can see a German woman dressed in a pink suit and helping a lady in planting onions on a farm.

In a post shared by Instagram user Julie Sharma, you can see her on a farm with her mother-in-law. The woman is sowing onions on the ground. In the video, a man can be heard asking her where she is from and what she is doing. To this, the woman says that she is from Germany and is helping sow onions on the farm. For the video's caption, the woman wrote, "Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I've been staying already since one month in the village with my husband, and I'm so happy living with family and so close to nature. "

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has gained 18.8 million views and has several likes and comments. One person wrote, "I really admire your dedication and simplicity. Your commitment to Indian culture. God bless Arjun and Julie." A second person said, "Great to get connected to roots." A third person wrote, "Gardening/Farming is cheaper than therapy, and you get tomatoes."

