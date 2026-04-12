Germany-returned scientist sells bakery products from 37 lakh car in Gurgaon to support friend

A video showing a man selling bakery products from the boot of a luxury car in Gurgaon has gone viral on Instagram, drawing widespread attention online.

A Germany-based research scientist, identified as Awadhesh, has currently taken a break from his job.(Instagram/otherharsh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, reportedly shot in Sector 31 market, claims that the man is a Germany-returned medical research scientist who has taken this step to support a friend.

The video was shared on Instagram by @otherharsh (Harsh Chauhan), with the caption, “Ek dost aisa bhi hai. 37 lakh ki gadi me dost ke liye support.”

In the video, the man is seen opening the boot of his high-end car and displaying baked goods for sale.

Chauhan, while recording the video, is heard saying, “Bhai, 37 lakh ki gaadi hai, theek hai. Bhai, Germany mein medical research scientist hai. Ab apne dost ko support karne ke liye, ye apni 37 lakh ki gaadi mein peeche se diggi kholkar samaan sell kar rahe hain. (He is a medical research scientist in Germany. Now, to support his friend, he is selling goods from the boot of his ₹37 lakh car)"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Delhi founders celebrate startup success by gifting SUV to first employee they hired. Watch Helping friend set up business: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Delhi founders celebrate startup success by gifting SUV to first employee they hired. Watch Helping friend set up business: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} HT.com reached out to the Germany-returned research scientist, identified as Awadhesh, to verify the claims made in the viral video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com reached out to the Germany-returned research scientist, identified as Awadhesh, to verify the claims made in the viral video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Awadhesh confirmed that he had been working in Germany for the past three years as a medical research scientist and has currently taken a break from his job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awadhesh confirmed that he had been working in Germany for the past three years as a medical research scientist and has currently taken a break from his job. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is currently helping his friend set up a small food venture called “Chatkaraa on Wheels”, using his car as a temporary stall to sell bakery products in Gurgaon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is currently helping his friend set up a small food venture called “Chatkaraa on Wheels”, using his car as a temporary stall to sell bakery products in Gurgaon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Once everything is set up for my friend here in India, I will move back to Germany,” he said, adding that this may take around five to six months. “As of now, I have taken a pause from my job,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Once everything is set up for my friend here in India, I will move back to Germany,” he said, adding that this may take around five to six months. “As of now, I have taken a pause from my job,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Awadhesh said his present focus is to help create a stable source of income. By selling bakery products from his car, he hopes to set up something sustainable that can continue even after he returns to Germany.

Also Read: From IIT to McKinsey to startup: Woman says she ‘started over at 31’ to choose her own path

Check out the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instagram users reacted with a mix of admiration and curiosity to the viral video, with many highlighting how far people can go to support their friends.

Several praised the gesture as thoughtful and selfless, noting the effort behind unconventionally helping a friend.

One of the users commented, “What goes around comes around.”

A second user commented, “Bhaiii, lucky to have a gem ....sabke pass nahi hote hai.”

A third user commented, “Yeh hote hain sache dost.”

A fourth user commented, “Just men's thing.”

“Aise dost qismat se milte hain,” another user commented.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON