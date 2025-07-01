Germany's Prince Harald von Hohenzollern dies suddenly, days before birth of first child

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern of Germany, 63, has died suddenly just days before his wife was due to give birth to their first child. The German prince suffered a cardiac arrest in Namibia, during a work trip to the diamond industry. Prince Herald’s wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern announced the sad news on social media.(X/@CentennialMan ·)

The prince's wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern, announced the sad news on social media. The princess was running for the post of mayor of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg in a reelectin bid but announced her withdrawal from the race.

“This loss hits me deeply. I need time to grieve, to say goodbye, and to be there for our unborn child. Therefore, I will be withdrawing from the election campaign and social media in the coming days,” she wrote on Instagram.

Addressing the citizens of Leonberg, Josefa, 51, said that the sudden loss has hit her deeply. “Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart. My beloved husband, Harald V Hohenzollern, died quite unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep.”

The aristocrat also requested privacy as she grieved and thanked her supporters for their sympathy.

The couple got married in September 2024 and were expecting their first child in the coming days.

Alongside the heartbreaking caption, Josefa shared a series of throwback photos with her late husband.

The late Princess belonged to a former royal German family called the House of Hohenzollern. They met in Josefa at a trade fair in 2022. After marriage, she assumed the title of princess and ran for the mayor of Leonberg in 2020.

Known among the locals as the “singing mayor,” the princess is a music lover and frequent attendee of cultural events in the area.

The Hohenzollern dynasty dates back to 1061 and had ties to Brandenburg, Prussia, Romania and the German Empire.