Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip

In today’s edition of animal videos which may leave you with a huge smile on your face and simultaneously fill your heart with happiness, here is a video of a 4-year-old orangutan named Redd playing with a roll of paper.

Smithsonian's National Zoo took to their official Instagram profile to share the delightful video. “Who's ready to Rock n' (un)Roll?! Primate keepers recently gave our 4-year-old Bornean orangutan Redd a roll of brown butcher paper to unfurl for enrichment. The crinkling of the paper made for some pretty powerful percussion!” they wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the video and don’t forget to keep the sound on:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already gathered nearly one lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t help but talk about the adorableness of the whole affair. A few could also relate the video to their everyday life situations.

“Everyone who ever tried to fold a fitted sheet,” joked an Instagram user. “Aww, he is so happy,” shared another. “Looks like me trying to wrap gifts but he seems to be avoiding the paper cuts,” shared a third. “How cute,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

instagram video Topics