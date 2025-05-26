'Ghar ka kalesh': Desi Twitter reacts to Emmanuel Macron, wife Brigitte's viral face-swat clip

A viral video of France's President Emmanuel Macron getting swatted in the face by his wife Brigitte sparked shocked reactions across the globe, but desi netizens were quick to dub the whole exchange as just another "ghar ka kalesh." An Indian X account chose to share the video with the caption: "Ghar ke Kalesh (video shows the French president's face getting pushed away as he arrives in Vietnam with wife Brigitte)." The French leader appeared taken aback but quickly composed himself for the cameras. (X/@BellaVLiberman ·)

Desi social media users quickly flooded the post with comments, joking about the "nok-jhok" between the couple. "Aadmi chahe France ka president hi kyun na ho, biwi ke saamne sab bebas hain. (Even if a man is the President of France, everyone is helpless in front of their wives)," joked one user.

A second user said, "Wives hi asli president hoti hain. (Wives are the real presidents)," while another wrote: “Country changes, miya-biwi kalesh is permanent!”

The viral clip

The clip showed the French leader's presidential plane moments after it landed in Vietnam. As the door opened, Macron was seen talking to his wife. The cameras then captured her hand slamming into his face, shoving him back. The French leader appeared taken aback but quickly composed himself for the cameras. He smiled and waved before walking back into the plane. Later, the couple walked down from the aircraft without holding hands.

Meanwhile, Palais de l'Élysée initially dismissed the viral video of the couple’s interaction, but Macron later addressed the clip. "There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife, and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it," he said.

Interestingly, one Élysée insider described the viral clip as a “moment of togetherness.”

Macron and Brigitte’s relationship has often triggered controversy. The French politician began dating her when he was 15, and she was his schoolteacher — almost 25 years his senior.