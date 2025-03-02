Ghosted one too many times, techie claps back at recruiters: 'Sorry but I am not ready'

Most job seekers commonly complain about feeling "ghosted" by recruiters after applying for jobs or appearing for interviews. Fed up by repeated rejections, one techie decided to flip the script and "ghosted" a company. A job seeker, tired of being ghosted by recruiters, opted to ghost a company ahead of an interview. (Representational)

"Today I ghosted a company for the first time before interview. This would be my first switch and I have given 7-8 interviews and currently have 1 offer," he wrote in post on Reddit, explaining that he was successful in clearing all the interviews, yet was left waiting for a response.

"All those HRs would take my interview, tell me I cleared it and than would ghost me after first round. Some of them ghosted even after salary negotiation. It was very tiring for me to keep giving interviews and than being ghosted by all these HRs. Only 1 of them told me that they don't have requirement anymore. Other HRs just didn't even care to respond," he said.

He added that he tried to keep in contact to seek updates on his application, calling the HR regularly and sending "police emails" to let him know if he was still being considered for the job.

Ghosting before interview

So when he was approached by another company for an interview, he inquired whether they'd be able to match his salary expectation.

"I didn't want to ghost this company after scheduling the interview but she did insisted me on giving interview even after I ask her if they can match my salary expectations. She just told that first you need to go through our interview rounds and based on that we will see what we can offer. Sorry but I am not ready to go through same set of process again," he wrote.

The post struck a chord with many online who understood the young job applicant's frustration. "Ghosting candidates after an interview speaks volumes about an organisations culture. I was a hiring manager and always gave instant feedback after the interview because it doesn’t take more than 5 mins to decide a right fit for your team," said one of them.

"Thats okay, you did what’s best for you! HRs needs to change!," wrote another.

