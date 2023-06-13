Home / Trending / Giant 8-foot python invades home in Australia, rescued

Giant 8-foot python invades home in Australia, rescued

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 13, 2023 08:43 PM IST

A giant snake was spotted roaming around in a house in Australia. The snake was later rescued by professionals.

Imagine, it’s almost midnight and you are heading towards your bed, but then suddenly, you spot a massive snake slithering around in your house. Sounds scary, right? Recently, a giant snake was spotted roaming around in a house in Australia. As soon as the owners saw the snake, they called for professional help.

8-foot python invades home in Australia.(Facebook/@Jeremy’s Reptile Relocations Townsville)
8-foot python invades home in Australia.(Facebook/@Jeremy's Reptile Relocations Townsville)

In a post made by, Jeremy’s Reptile Relocations Townsville, they wrote “So do you call this a home intruder, or a home intruder deterrent? What a 10 pm callout this was, a genuine 2.5m carpet python INSIDE a bushland beach home. Owners believe it got inside from the roof down through an exposed fitting in the kitchen. Although a great home invasion deterrent this fella had to go!”

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I would be moving out!! It can have the house." A second shared, "Beautiful big healthy one." A third posted, "Wow!! It is beautiful but not an invited guest." "Aww, it's so pretty!!! Although, I probably wouldn't say that if it was my house!" expressed a fourth.

