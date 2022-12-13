Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl living at hostel sends list of food she wants to eat at home, people relate

Girl living at hostel sends list of food she wants to eat at home, people relate

trending
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:52 PM IST

When a girl was returning to her home after spending five months at a hostel, she prepared and sent a list of food items that she wished to have at her home.

Girl living at hostel sends list of food.(Twitter/@ShwetankBhushan)
ByVrinda Jain

Those who live alone or in a hostel realise the importance of being at home. They not only miss their families, but the craving for homemade food is even more. So, when a girl was returning to her home after spending five months at a hostel, she prepared and sent a list of food items that she wished to have at her home.

In a tweet that was shared by her father Shwetank Bhushan, he revealed a WhatsApp exchange with his daughter. In the message, the girl demanded chicken seekh kebab and fish tikka as a starter. Then for the main course, she said cooker chicken curry and mutton biryani, with which she asked for chutney, lemons, and onions. Lastly, she asked for Nutella cheesecake as a dessert.

The post's caption read, "Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-bhikhari!"

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared only two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked hundreds of times and has had several reactions on it.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "My daughter, although married with an 8 years son and running her own nice full kitchen .. still sends me such long lists .. now her husband's and kid's wish list is also added to her own." A second person added, "Haha, this is my dad too; whenever I go over to "mayka". The menu is planned in advance and sent for approval." "Hostel Life is good, but home food is great," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food hostel viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP