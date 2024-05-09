 Girlfriend of Australian surfer ‘brutally’ killed in Mexico releases his final voicemail: ‘I’m just thinking about you’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Girlfriend of Australian surfer ‘brutally’ killed in Mexico releases his final voicemail: ‘I’m just thinking about you’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 09, 2024 09:13 AM IST

A heartbreaking recording of an Australian surfer’s final voicemail to his girlfriend has gone viral. He was killed in Mexico with two others.

A voicemail by Australian surfer Callum Robinson, who was “brutally” murdered in Mexico along with his brother Jake Robinson and an American Jack Carter Rhoad, was shared on social media. Reportedly, the voicemail released by Callum’s heartbroken girlfriend is his final message to her. He was later shot in the head and dumped in a covered well miles away with the other two men.

The image shows Australian surfer Callum Robinson, who was killed in Mexico. His final voicemail to his girlfriend has gone viral. (Instagram/@callum10robinson)
DailyMail shared a recording of the voice note on Instagram. “Callum Robinson's heartbroken girlfriend revealed the tragic final voicemail the Australian surfer left before he was brutally killed and dumped down a well in Mexico,” the outlet wrote.

In the voice note, the Australian surfer is heard wishing his girlfriend good morning and a great day ahead. He also says how he is thinking about her. He ends his note by saying, “Cheers baby! Miss ya”.

Listen to the voice note here:

Brothers Jake and Callum Robinson from Australia and American Jack Carter Rhoad reportedly stopped to surf the breaks between Punta San José, where they were attacked on April 28 or 29.

Chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez theorised that the killers wanted to steal from the foreigners, Callum and his companions. However, when the men resisted, the killers shot them.

"The evidence suggests they (the killers) did not know where they were from,” she added. Police are questioning three people in connection with the killings.

“This is a terrible tragedy and my heart goes out to them. To identify these wonderful young men and they have been travelling in Mexico. We’ve been dealing with them through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. I’ve indicated that I wish to speak to them at an appropriate time of their choosing,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in the Queensland state town of Rockhampton, expressing that he wants an opportunity to speak to the brothers’ parents.

(With inputs from AP)

News / Trending / Girlfriend of Australian surfer ‘brutally’ killed in Mexico releases his final voicemail: ‘I’m just thinking about you’

