‘Give him an Oscar’: Kerala boy dresses as an ostrich for fancy dress contest. Internet in splits

A video has taken the internet by storm after capturing a student's hilarious entry in a fancy dress competition organised by All Saints Public School, Adoor, Kerala. Dressed as an ostrich, the youngster instantly stole the show with a performance that was as adorable as it was amusing. A student stole the show in a video from a school fancy dress competition, leaving the internet impressed.(@kailash_mannady/Instagram)

The video, which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows the child waddling across the stage in an ostrich costume. The oversized beak, feathered wings, and long legs of the outfit added to the humour, while his movements and a playful moment where he laid an egg had the audience laughing uncontrollably.

At the end of the video, the kid struggles to see because of the oversized ostrich costume. A teacher had to assist him in moving around safely.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kailash R and quickly went viral, with viewers unable to stop laughing at the kid’s hilarious ostrich costume.

Kailash R also shared a behind-the-scenes video of making the ostrich costume.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 12, 2025, and has since attracted over 28 million views and over seven lakh ‘likes’ along with thousands of comments.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the kid’s hilarious ostrich performance, with many praising his creativity and confidence.

One of the users, Rishabh Kumar, commented, “Definitely her father's idea.”

A second user, John Manoj, commented, “Give him an Oscar and that should be big size.”

Another user, Fasna Ansari, commented, “Please tell me this child got the first prize!”

Other users called it one of the funniest fancy dress entries they had ever seen.