Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Give him an Oscar’: Kerala boy dresses as an ostrich for fancy dress contest. Internet in splits

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 08:43 am IST

A viral Instagram video captured a student from Kerala dressed as an ostrich for a fancy dress competition at school.

A video has taken the internet by storm after capturing a student's hilarious entry in a fancy dress competition organised by All Saints Public School, Adoor, Kerala. Dressed as an ostrich, the youngster instantly stole the show with a performance that was as adorable as it was amusing.

A student stole the show in a video from a school fancy dress competition, leaving the internet impressed.(@kailash_mannady/Instagram)
A student stole the show in a video from a school fancy dress competition, leaving the internet impressed.(@kailash_mannady/Instagram)

The video, which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows the child waddling across the stage in an ostrich costume. The oversized beak, feathered wings, and long legs of the outfit added to the humour, while his movements and a playful moment where he laid an egg had the audience laughing uncontrollably.

At the end of the video, the kid struggles to see because of the oversized ostrich costume. A teacher had to assist him in moving around safely.

Also Read: 'Rich by heart': Heartwarming video captures kids greeting elderly security guard with high fives

The video was shared on Instagram by Kailash R and quickly went viral, with viewers unable to stop laughing at the kid’s hilarious ostrich costume.

Kailash R also shared a behind-the-scenes video of making the ostrich costume.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 12, 2025, and has since attracted over 28 million views and over seven lakh ‘likes’ along with thousands of comments.

Also Read: ‘How safe is India?’: Tourist’s iPhone experiment in Kerala gets 40 million views

Social media reacts:

Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the kid’s hilarious ostrich performance, with many praising his creativity and confidence.

One of the users, Rishabh Kumar, commented, “Definitely her father's idea.”

A second user, John Manoj, commented, “Give him an Oscar and that should be big size.”

Another user, Fasna Ansari, commented, “Please tell me this child got the first prize!”

Other users called it one of the funniest fancy dress entries they had ever seen.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Give him an Oscar’: Kerala boy dresses as an ostrich for fancy dress contest. Internet in splits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On