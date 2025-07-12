'Rich by heart': Heartwarming video captures kids greeting elderly security guard with high fives

A heartwarming Instagram reel is winning hearts for showing a lovely bond between an elderly security guard and some cheerful kids. The video was posted by Instagram user @leechess.diary and has quickly gone viral. Elderly guard and kids share heart-touching bond in viral video, internet reacts.(@leechess.diary/Instagram)

In the video, a few happy kids can be seen greeting an elderly security guard with big smiles, playful energy and cheerful high fives. It’s a short and simple video, but it captures a moment full of joy and kindness.

The video was posted with the caption, “Kabhi kabhi ek high-five hi kaafi hota hai” (Sometimes, one high five is enough).

Instagram users loved the wholesome exchange, with many saying the video made them smile.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral video was posted on July 10, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 4 million views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users shared warm and emotional reactions after watching the video. Many users even left heart emojis and sweet comments.

One of the users, @the_salt_and_pepper_boy, commented, “Hey , he is my building watchman. He is genuinely very kind hearted.”

A second user, @bhardwaj.siya_, commented, “Old people are the cutest and deserves endless love.”

A third user, @iamyash_007, commented, “I have been staying in this society for last 23 years and he’s the best watchman we’ve ever had. He is kind, cheerful and always smiling. Talk to him for few mins and you get real life lessons as he is filled with wisdom.”

Another user, @dishwa31, commented, “So happy to see. That's the school where I studied! Nostalgia hit ho gaya!”

Comments are flooded with praise for the watchman’s kind nature and the sweet bond he shares with the kids.