Indian CEO says taking his kids on business class was a wrong decision: 'Next trip, they’ll fly economy'

A Noida-based CEO shared why he won’t be flying business class with his children again. The founder and CEO of YesMadam, Mayank Arya, wrote about a recent trip where he took his kids in business class for the first time. He thought it would be a nice, premium experience for them, but soon realised it wasn’t the right choice. A Noida CEO’s candid post about flying business class with his kids grabs attention.(Screengrab LinkedIn/@Mayank Arya)

In his post on LinkedIn, Arya said the seats were spacious, the meals were better and everything felt luxurious. But something was missing: warmth and togetherness.

"As a father, it’s not just about giving your kids comfort. It’s about giving them the right values," he said.

The post went viral for its honest message about parenting and values. Many parents said they understood and felt the same.

Since the seats were far apart, they couldn’t sit close, play games, or enjoy small moments like asking, “Papa, how much longer?” every few minutes.

"Struggle bhi dikhani hai, aspiration bhi jagani hai. Business class tabhi jab woh khud afford karein. (We have to show them the struggle and instil the aspiration. Business class only when they can afford it by themselves). Not just because Papa could," he further added.

Check out the post here:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mayank-arya-yesmadam_travel-learning-experience-activity-7346372121066975232-2IIT?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAC1-JI4B4dmegnZ528LvCVwOSmAh9ikUC3w

Here's how people reacted to this post:

Many people praised the CEO for his honest and thoughtful post. Some said it made them think about their family trips and how small moments matter more than comfort.

One of the users, @Kunal Garg, commented, “Not everything premium is better. Sometimes it’s just… distant.”

A second user, @Siddharth Oswal, commented, “Couldn’t agree more! Been there, done that—and honestly, the real fun (and bonding) is in economy. Leg space kam hota hai, par heart space zyada.”

Another user, @Rijul Udaypure, commented, “The best part of travel is togetherness- this reminds us why.”

Other users called it the best parenting insight they’d seen in a while.